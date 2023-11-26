This 1970s brutalist house in Belgium has a new life as a designer’s home and studio

1970s brutalist house Villa Stuyven is now home to creative couple Bram Kerkhofs and Lore Baeyens, providing a concrete-lined backdrop to a life of design and collaboration

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)
By Jonathan Bell
published

Based in their 1970s brutalist house, designer Bram Kerkhofs and network architect Lore Baeyens live together in Leuven, outside Brussels. The creative duo acquired Villa Stuyven, their 20th-century concrete home in the residential neighbourhood of Holsbeek, and have transformed it into a combination of family house, artistic residency and studio. 

Bram Kerkhofs and Lore Baeyens

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

A reimagined 1970s brutalist house

Designed by local architects Vanderbiest & Reynaert in 1970 for the artist and philosopher Jef Stuyven, the structure has been thoroughly overhauled to accommodate Kerkhofs’s studio, together with a new guest house component for artistic residencies, held in collaboration with Leuven’s Cas-co art space organisation.

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

Villa Stuyven is a classic slice of Belgian brutalist architecture, created during a fertile period of residential design that has withstood the test of time and continues to be much sought after. The concrete house is embedded in the forest, with board-marked internal and external walls paired with dark window frames, white masonry internal walls and dark ceramic tiles. The large windows frame beautiful views of a garden that blends seamlessly with the woodland. 

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

At entrance level, the house is arranged over two-storeys; the site slopes up to a single storey at the rear, giving it a very different visual character. The renovation has stayed true to the original materials palette, with the addition of oak flooring to complete the concrete ceilings found throughout.

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

Kerkhofs trained as a goldsmith, and his furniture and accessories combine metalworking with playful architectural forms, from the Coil cabinetry to ‘Les Gaufres’, a collection of modular candleholders inspired by Belgian waffles.

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

The house now provides a solid, uncompromising backdrop for both Kerkhofs’ own work and the couple’s accumulation of vintage furniture pieces. 

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

The designer’s workspace occupies Stuyven’s old art studio, and the original house’s six-bedroom layout provides ample space for the visiting creatives.

(Image credit: Jeroen Verrecht)

Jonathan Bell

Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.

