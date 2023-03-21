A suburban apartment building in Melbourne promotes design and low-energy living
This 11-unit suburban apartment building in Melbourne's Brunswick, by Breathe Architecture and Dreamer architects, transforms a former brick warehouse into a sustainable showcase
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Developed by ethical property firm OUTsideIN, the suburban apartment building Barkly Street Apartments is a fine example of creative reuse in action. Its 11 units are fitted into a 1930s-era warehouse, with the addition of a new second floor that’s set back from the handsome original brick façade. At the same time, the scheme promotes both quality design in the domestic realm, and a sustainable architecture approach.
A suburban apartment building led by design and sustainability
The largest three-bed unit is on the ground floor, alongside a one-bed, with two more one-bed and two two-bed apartments on the first floor, alongside five three-bed maisonettes, all of which extend into the new second floor structure.
The intention was to emphasise the potential of ‘low-energy, low-waste’ living, with features and space given over to support sustainable and healthy lifestyles. These include secure bicycle parking for all residents, a large solar array along with a 100 per cent renewable green energy supplier. All appliances are electric, and the hot water is on a centralised system with an efficient heat pump.
Interior finishes are minimal and low-key, using recycled or FSC-certified timber throughout, along with provision for drought-resistant planting, rainwater harvesting, passive ventilation to nearly every apartment and fixed sunshades. Although car-parking is provided, each spot has its own charge point to encourage EV ownership.
The common areas also include extensive planting, as well as individual lightwells and courts that bring daylight deep into the plan of the long, linear apartment layouts. The atrium reaches into the heart of the apartment block. All finishes are durable and hard-wearing, designed to minimise the cost of maintenance.
The original brick shell was preserved, maintaining the low-rise character of Brunswick, with apartment layouts that evoke the floorplans of local terrace housing. Through exceptional attention to detail, the architects have provided an attractive and elegant model for living sustainably in the city.
Breathe.com.au (opens in new tab)
Dreamerlab.com.au (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
London architecture exhibitions 2023: a guide to the best shows this month
Exciting, beautiful and thought-provoking London architecture exhibitions; here's our pick of the finest in town, to visit and enjoy this month
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Ai Weiwei's largest-ever Lego artwork revealed at London’s Design Museum
At London’s Design Museum, Ai Weiwei has unveiled Water Lilies #1, a new Lego recreation of Claude Monet’s iconic painting. We explore the vast new work ahead of the Chinese artist’s major show at the museum, opening on 7 April 2023
By Harriet Lloyd-Smith • Published
-
These Jacob Cohën jeans are entirely compostable
‘From nature, to nature,’ goes the tagline for Jacob Cohën’s ‘Endless Luxury’ collection, which is the latest innovation in the Italian denim brand’s pursuit of sustainable design solutions
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Capella Sydney revives urban heritage through contemporary luxury
Capella Sydney opens, adding a fresh option to the Australian city’s booming hospitality scene, designed by architects Mak
By Lauren Ho • Published
-
Cera Stribley’s Hideaway House adds a subterranean dimension to a modern Melbourne home
A new bespoke basement at Hideaway House by Cera Stribley transforms this contemporary suburban home into the ultimate domestic playground
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Ha Ha Haus: an Alphington house cuts an intriguing figure in its suburban street
Ha Ha Haus by Figr Architecture Studio is an Alphington house designed as a perfect fit to its owners’ needs
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Park House is a minimalist, art-filled family home in Melbourne
Park House by Mim Design and Pleysier Perkins is an art-filled family home in Melbourne including a bold, concrete extension
By Nick Compton • Published
-
MPavilion 2022 opens and invites all under its bright orange roof
MPavilion 2022 opens in Melbourne to a design by All(zone), the Bangkok studio of Rachaporn Choochuey
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Fisherman’s House blends old, new and that view
Fisherman’s House by Studio Prineas balances a 19th-century cottage and contemporary concrete in a modern Sydney home
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Sydney Modern opens its doors and reveals immersive SANAA architecture
SANAA’s Sydney Modern opens its doors to the public in Australia
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Bass Coast Farmhouse brings drama to the Australian countryside
Bass Coast Farmhouse by John Wardle Architects is a rural dwelling in Australia’s Victoria, balancing contemporary design and traditional typologies
By Ellie Stathaki • Published