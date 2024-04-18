The visual feast of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 is revealed

Announced today (18 April), the Sony World Photography Awards 2024 explores the newest and finest international artists and trends in its field. This year's selection of nominees for the Architecture & Design category spans ten talents from as far afield as Canada, Malaysia and Finland. The winner, Ireland's Siobhán Doran, scooped the top gong with her series Sala Mayor (Living Room).

© Albrecht Voss, Germany

Sony World Photography Awards 2024: the winner and shortlist

The Architecture & Design category winner's work focuses on the majestic documentation of historic mansions and is part of a book project by Doran, titled Houses that Sugar Built: An Intimate Portrait of Philippine Ancestral Homes.

© Francesco Amorosino, Italy

'I largely set about photographing the houses against a spoken “backdrop”, as my colleague interviewed the owner or custodian, but sometimes worked in complete silence. The sala mayor (main living room) typically showcases the character of the architecture and the lifestyle of the people, but also leaves room for the viewer’s interpretation of these unique residences,' wrote the artist.

© Julia Mustonen-Dahlkvist, Finland

Notable entries among the finalists are Germany's Albrecht Voss’ series Enlighten, which 'presents modern alpine architecture as surreal man-made sculptures'; and Malaysia's Nick Ng’ Blue Boy, a visual exploration of a 1962, seven-floor residential haven in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, designed by the architecture firm TY Lee and Sons.

© Joseph Horton, United Kingdom

The Architecture & Design entries of the Sony World Photography Awards 2024, alongside the prize's other categories, will be presented and celebrated in a dedicated photography exhibition that launches at Somerset House in London this spring.

© Nick Ng, Malaysia

© Marc Koegel, Canada

'Sony World Photography Awards 2024' will be on show at Somerset House in London, UK, 19 April – 6 May 2024

worldphoto.org