One afternoon in 1969, a group of shaggy-haired rock musicians took the stage during a music festival held on Monmouth University’s campus in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The band, a local Jersey Shore act called Child, was fronted by a 20-year-old named Bruce Springsteen. What ensued was a ‘wild, mind-bending show’, the student newspaper reported – so raucous, in fact, that neighbours complained about the noise.

Bruce Springsteen in 1975 (Image credit: Fin Costello via Getty Images)

Springsteen, of course, went on to achieve international superstardom and is considered one of the most influential American musicians alive today, with 20 Grammys, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and ​​a National Medal of Arts from President Joe Biden. But echoes of that early performance still reverberate around Monmouth University, thanks to a new museum and research centre dedicated to preserving Springsteen’s legacy and sharing the ever-evolving story of American music.

The exterior is clad in weathering steel in reference to the region's gritty past. The landscape, by LaGuardia Design Group, will grow to resemble New Jersey meadowlands (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

Designed by New York-based firm CookFox Architects , The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music is about narrative, inside and out. Architect Rick Cook didn’t count himself as a big fan of ‘The Boss’ before taking on the project. But gradually, he fell under the singer-songwriter’s spell: ‘I actually fell in love with Bruce as a great American storyteller. That I understood, because architecture is storytelling,’ Cook says.

Visitors can take in the building's heavy timber construction in the double-height entry (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

The building, located on the eastern corner of Monmouth University's campus (just a mile from the humble blue bungalow where Springsteen composed ‘Born to Run’), appears as a brawny, two-storey rectilinear box that, once the landscape is grown in, will hover amid a swaying meadow. While the massing is simple, Springsteen lore pervades the building, from the weathering-steel louvres that evoke the musician’s working-class roots, to a tree alongside the museum’s entrance that nods to a majestic Copper Beech that stood at Springsteen’s childhood home in Freehold, New Jersey. Most notably, a plank ramp leading to the front entrance forms an analogue of the Asbury Park boardwalk, where Springsteen first emerged on the local music scene. ‘How do you design a building that honours Bruce and American music? Obviously, start with a boardwalk,’ Cook says.

Like Springsteen, the museum collection had humble origins – one shaped by the Jersey Shore. The collection sprang from the Bruce Springsteen Archives, a repository of fan-collected items and ephemera related to Springsteen and his backing musicians, the E Street Band. At first, the 15,000-piece collection was stored at the Asbury Park Public Library; in 2011, Monmouth University acquired the collection and stored it in a small house on its campus. But as the collection grew (some items were even stored in the bathtub), it was clear that it needed a more appropriate home.

A performing arts space anchors the north end of the building (left) while galleries are located in the south (right) (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

That’s when Bob Santelli, a Monmouth alum and veteran music journalist who’s helped curate the museum at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Museum and many others, stepped in as executive director. ‘The thought [had been] that Bruce’s memorabilia and archives would go to the Smithsonian or the Library of Congress. And the idea was no, it’s going to stay in New Jersey,’ Santelli says, who began covering Springsteen in 1973 as a cub music reporter. ‘He is so synonymous with the state of New Jersey – no one is as synonymous with their respective state as Bruce.’

A view into the auditorium. A glazed front provides views out onto the greater Monmouth campus (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

There was only one thing left to do: ask the Boss for his blessing. Springsteen was hesitant about having a museum devoted to his legacy, but when the remit evolved to include the history of American music more broadly, he gave the project the green light.

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The Boss also has thoughts about the building, according to Cook: when the architect showed Springsteen an initial design presentation, the musician offered just one word of feedback: ‘Badass.’

Some rooms, including this restroom, feature a hidden mosaic that forms the album art of Springsteen's Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. debut (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

When visitors enter the museum, they encounter an airy atrium constructed of heavy timber, another nod to New Jersey’s historic factories and mills. The ground floor includes a gift shop and information desk, in addition to a theatre and galleries.

The theatre comprises one of the building’s boldest design moves. Fronted entirely by glass, the state-of-the-art auditorium can host films, lectures and, of course, musical performances. Little design details speak to Springsteen – flooring made from end-cut wood, and seats clad in a blue-jean fabric – ‘a little bit literal’, Cook jokes. Over in the gift shop, display cases, sporting merch including jewellery, posters and replica E Street Kings tank tops, are made from the stage flooring used in Springsteen on Broadway.

A view of the gift shop and ticket counter (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

After watching an orientation video in the auditorium, visitors are directed to the galleries on the building’s south end, whose displays celebrate the evolution of the American musical canon. Via a series of interpretive vitrines, guests can get up close and personal with treasures ranging from Frank Sinatra’s shoes to Prince’s guitar and a Lady Gaga costume. A special exhibition, ‘Chimes of Freedom: Protest, Patriotism and the Power of Song’, spotlights music’s ability to spur change – items on display include the lyrics for Woody Guthrie’s ‘This Land Is Your Land’ and Springsteen’s ‘Streets of Minneapolis’.

On the lower level, the museum hosts exhibitions devoted to American music history (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

Upstairs, the Springsteen pilgrimage truly begins. The second floor is dedicated almost entirely to Springsteen and E Street Band history, with displays ranging from a recreation of Springsteen’s Rumson, New Jersey living room to a listening room that replicates live concerts. The objects on display are enough to bring any Boss fan to their knees, and include Springsteen’s first-ever song, written in 1967 when he was a teen; Grammy awards; an album of press clippings maintained by the artist’s mother; and the iconic blue jeans and white T-shirt worn on the cover of Born in the USA.

Upstairs, visitors encounter the history of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

A separate area contains the museum’s research center, which includes spaces for study, listening and storage for archival materials. Visitors can make an appointment to view pieces from the collection, which now consists of more than 30,000 items.

One display takes visitors into Springsteen's living room (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

‘You can get plenty of information on the Internet,’ Santelli says, but the museum aims to provide something else – a tangible connection to history. The director anticipates the museum will draw die-hard Springsteen aficionados and music connoisseurs alike. But he’s most interested in the impact the centre will have on people outside the music orbit.

At night, the building glows (Image credit: Alex Ferrec © COOKFOX Architects)

‘We’re in a tourist area so we’re going to get Mr and Mrs Smith on a crappy day at the beach,’ Santelli says. ‘They may not be Bruce fans, but the idea is to give them a sense of Bruce's importance not just to New Jersey but to America.’

Cook, the architect, is one of those converts. ‘Music exists in a moment in time. Architects deal with things in space, physical things, but music is that magic that happens,’ he says. ‘Bruce is a magic act.'