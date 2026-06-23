Your latest cartographic assignment from Blue Crow Media is this map of modern Rome, a guide to over 50 examples from among the eternal city’s best-known and most impressive 20th-century architecture.

Liceo-ITIS Alessandro Volta Roma, Luigi Pellegrin (architect), 1983 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

Mappa di Roma Moderna has been edited by the architect and author Jacopo Costanzo, while Stefano Perego has contributed original photography, showing these buildings in their contemporary state. The folded map is the newest addition to a long-running series of architectural city maps and monographs – see also BCM’s guide to Brutalist Boston and Concrete Montreal amongst many others.

Aqua-Blue Building, Via Bari, Renato Valle (architect), 1958 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

Chiesa di Santa Maria della Visitazione, Saverio Busiri Vici (architect), 1971 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

Rome’s contemporary gems are spliced into a cityscape that’s evolved over millennia, with the outer suburbs better represented with contemporary work. One of the cradles of both modernism and rationalism, the city has an impressive collection of contemporary churches and public infrastructure, as well as large-scale housing by the likes of Carlo Aymonino, Mario De Renzi and Studio Passarelli.

Centro Idrico Eur, Francesco Palpacelli (architect ) and Giorgio Romaro (structural engineer), 1989 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

British Embassy in Rome, Sir Basil Spence (architect), 1971 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

Other highlights include Luigi Moretti's Palazzina Girasole, the Palazzetto dello Sport by the famed structural engineer Pier Luigi Nervi, and Sir Basil Spence’s British Embassy. Blue Crow’s maps are a must for the modern architectural tourist, providing insight and context into the major 20th century works that have shaped European cities, whilst also highlighting overlooked gems that are due for a revival.

Accademia di Danimarca (Danish Academy), Kay Fisker (architect), 1967 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

Ponte Morandi, Riccardo Morandi (architect), 1968 (Image credit: Stefano Perego)

Modern Rome Map £9.95 SHOP NOW

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