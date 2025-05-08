Holcim and Alejandro Aravena reveal sustainable housing unit in Venice
The construction company and the Chilean architect launch innovative carbon-sink technology for housing at the Venice Architecture Biennale
When Swiss construction giant Holcim created a way to blend carbon-guzzling biochar with cement and mortar, it turned to Chilean architects Elemental to create a project for the Venice Biennale; concrete can be a hard sell in the West these days, but in developing countries it’s often the affordable, reliable material of choice, and therefore, it's important to improve its sustainable architecture potential. The result is the Basic Services Unit (USB) – a slice of a house – on show in Marinaressa Gardens and at Palazzo Mora in Venice, launching during the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025.
Explore Holcim and Alejandro Aravena’s collaboration: Basic Services Unit
Biochar is a charcoal-like material, formed from any organic waste, from food to sewage. Normally, this end-of-life matter releases CO2, but when it is burned through a process of pyrolysis, the emissions are halted (one kilogramme of biochar absorbs three kilos of CO2). The Basic Services Unit, made wholly from biochar mixed with regular cement and recycled aggregates, is a net-zero structure that is as strong, durable and fire-resistant as a regular concrete building.
As such, it offers a sustainable alternative to monotonous, unecological, low-cost housing. ‘In Latin America, houses are built by people, so they need to be part of the process,’ explains Elemental founder Alejandro Aravena, who won the Pritzker Prize in 2016 for his innovative social housing. ‘Holcim’s new decarbonising technology allows us to address the speed and scale of the housing crisis without putting any more strain on the environment.’
It's a continuation of Aravena’s 20-year development of incremental housing, whereby owners start with a safe, fire-resistant, architect-designed framework and build from there as and when they can afford to. More than 4,000 low-cost Elemental houses have been built this way in Chile. At the two-storey house in Venice, furniture, sanitaryware and a kitchen are painted in chalk next to the solid walls to show viewers how the dwelling would likely evolve. ‘Even if the authorities don’t want people to build, they will,’ says Araveno, ‘and what they create is usually more beautiful.’
Holcim CEO Miljan Gutovic adds: ‘We need to build faster and deliver innovative and sustainable solutions, and Latin America is a key area of interest.’ With a staff of 65,000 and operations in more than 50 markets, Holcim is trialling its biochar technology in 11 countries, among them Spain, where it has used biochar mortar; and London’s Wood Wharf, where cement has been mixed with biochar made from coffee grounds and wood. Elemental’s Basic Services Unit in Venice is the most high-profile application of the mat so far.
'The unit combines science, technology, sustainability, security and safety,’ says Aravena. 'When combined with common sense, local knowledge and community empowerment, people can take over and avoid repetitive, dull, anodyne solutions. It can solve historical issues of social housing.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Emma O'Kelly is a freelance journalist and author based in London. Her books include Sauna: The Power of Deep Heat and she is currently working on a UK guide to wild saunas, due to be published in 2025.
-
Modernist Travel Guide: a handy companion to explore modernism across the globe
‘Modernist Travel Guide’, a handy new pocket-sized book for travel lovers and modernist architecture fans, comes courtesy of Wallpaper* contributor Adam Štěch and his passion for modernism
-
Haller-lujah! USM is reimagined by Buchanan Studio
The Swiss modular furniture brand has collaborated for the first time with a UK-based design studio, and the tessellating results are spectacular
-
In Venice, a cinematic exhibition from Golden Goose blurs the line between reality and dreams
For the latest iteration of Golden Goose’s ‘Haus’, the footwear brand’s creative platform, Italian-Canadian director Marco Brambilla presents an otherworldly installation that explores memory, fantasy and desire
-
Enter the world of Cave Bureau, and its architectural and geological explorations
Nairobi practice Cave Bureau explores architecture’s role in the geological afterlives of colonialism, as part of a team exhibiting at the British pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
-
Meet Lisbeth Sachs, the lesser known Swiss modernist architect
Pioneering Lisbeth Sachs is the Swiss architect behind the inspiration for creative collective Annexe’s reimagining of the Swiss pavilion for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: the ultimate guide
The time for the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 launch is nearing and our ultimate guide for the what, who and where of the biannual festival is here to help you navigate the Italian island city and its rich exhibition offerings
-
Year in review: top 10 architecture stories of 2023, selected by Wallpaper* architecture editor Ellie Stathaki
Stathaki presents her top 10 architecture stories of 2023, from a world-leading festival to lesser-known 20th-century architecture, contemporary transport hubs, museums and a pool to splash in
-
Carlo Ratti announced curator of Venice Architecture Biennale 2025
Carlo Ratti has been revealed as the Director of the Architecture Department at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025, with the specific task of curating the 19th International Architecture Exhibition
-
Year in review: the top 10 house stories of 2023, as selected by Wallpaper’s Ellie Stathaki
Discover our top 10 house stories of 2023, from modernist reinventions to urban dwellings and idyllic retreats
-
Nexus House caters to the Los Angeles lifestyle near Venice Beach
Nexus House by Woods + Dangaran is a Venice house perfect for the Los Angeles lifestyle
-
Lenny Steinberg invites us to her Los Angeles home: watch the film
Inside the Venice Beach home of designer Lenny Steinberg, who takes inspiration from movement and music, and guides us through her treasures