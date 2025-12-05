When the LA-based Thai architect Kulapat Yantrasast first toured the 1980s warehouse that would become Thailand’s first international contemporary art museum, he was struck by how unremarkable it was. ‘It was just a long concrete structure,’ he recalls. ‘There was nothing particularly unique about it.’

But his client, Purat ‘Chang’ Osathanugrah saw something else. Once part of Bangkok’s industrial backbone, the building sits near the city’s largest port, between the Rama IV and Sukhumvit 40 arterial roads. What makes Bangkok endlessly fascinating, Osathanugrah says, ‘is its layering of the old and the new – the hustle and bustle, the tuk-tuks and street vendors weaving between gleaming towers and quiet temples. We love that mix of grit and grace [of the old warehouse]: the raw structure paired with nostalgic Thai-Chinese window frames, all set against the backdrop of Bangkok’s largest port.’

The globes of Alicja Kwade’s Pars pro Toto in the courtyard (Image credit: KETSIREE WONGWAN)

Step inside Dib Bangkok, Thailand’s first international contemporary art museum

The brief called for spaces that merge state-of-the-art climate control and lighting while remaining flexible enough to rotate the museum’s collection of more than 1,000 works – essentially, an homage to the collecting legacy of Osathanugrah’s late father Petch. The museum’s name, Dib Bangkok, derives from the Thai word for ‘raw’ or ‘natural, authentic state’, though Yantrasast suggests it might even mean, in the context of the museum, ‘unfinished’ or ‘ongoing’.

Yantrasast, who founded Why Architecture in 2003 after studying under Tadao Ando, has spent the past two decades designing for blue-chip institutions, including the Louvre. He approached the project with what he calls ‘acupuncture architecture’, which involves healing a place rather than overwhelming it. The result is his first major public commission in his home country. The transformation of an antique building into a sleek 21st-century silhouette involved stripping the warehouse down to its rational structure, preserving those Thai-Chinese grilles, and building upward in a progression that mirrors the journey toward enlightenment in Buddhist philosophy.

'We love that mix of grit and grace [of the old warehouse]: the raw structure paired with nostalgic Thai-Chinese window frames, all set against the backdrop of Bangkok’s largest port’ Purat ‘Chang’ Osathanugrah

The new structure delivers 7,000 sq m of gallery space across three floors. The vertical choreography begins with austere concrete at the ground floor, which is anchored by a 1,400 sq m courtyard. Designed with the schematic precision of Kyoto’s Ryoanji Temple rock garden, it currently hosts Alicja Kwade’s Pars pro Toto – 11 large stone globes that, as Yantrasast observes, ‘perfectly ignite this sense of tension and proportion’.

A long reflection pool bisected by a driveway slows visitors as they transition from Bangkok’s frenetic streets. ‘Bangkok is sometimes referred to as the Venice of the East, so this pool is a reflection of our closeness to water in our lives, as well as a way to harvest water for reuse,’ says Yantrasast. The tranquil courtyard is one of Osathanugrah’s favourite spaces, ‘where everything meets: light, air, memory and reflection. It feels like the museum’s heart.’

(Image credit: KETSIREE WONGWAN)

The second floor is about intimacy. Here, Miwako Tezuka, the museum’s inaugural director, has created what she describes as ‘a maze-like visitor journey, where each turn or enclosed black-box space reveals a new work encountered up close’. The adjoining balcony offers an unexpected sightline into the Chapel, a conical gallery clad in porcelain mosaic tiles. From every angle, it is the project’s boldest intervention, its off-kilter diagonal form contrasting with the original warehouse’s horizontal lines, while abstractly referencing Thai pagodas.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The tiles reimagine traditional Thai temple ornamentation, though the precision required multiple rounds of craftsmanship. Bangkok’s harsh sun, meanwhile, needed careful management. ‘We want to make sure the light is stable. Not unsafe for the artworks below,’ notes Yantrasast. Which explains why the galleries on the third floor are awash with diffused northern light streaming in through the sawtooth skylights.

Like the museum’s physical transformation, Tezuka’s curatorial vision is based on a sense of continuous evolution. ‘Dib Bangkok becomes a living organism, continuously evolving and creating its own history,’ she says. The inaugural exhibition, ‘(In)visible Presence’, opens on 21 December 2025, when visitors will encounter 80 works by 40 artists, including Somboon Hormtientong and Montien Boonma, large-scale sculptures by Lee Bul and Anselm Kiefer, and paintings by Alex Katz, Yuree Kensaku and Jessie Homer French. On the upper terrace, Pinaree Sanpitak’s Breast Stupa Topiary, a series of stainless-steel sculptures, offers a meditation on femininity and spirituality.

For Yantrasast, this project carries personal weight. Most of his portfolio – which includes the revamped Michael C Rockefeller Wing in New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Speed Art Museum in Louisville, the Art Institute of Chicago, and Harvard Art Museums – sits far from Thailand. ‘I am most joyful as my parents are so excited that they have a place to go to when they miss me, since most of my works are in foreign countries.’ After two decades spent designing museums overseas, Dib Bangkok is not just Yantrasast’s first major public project in Thailand; it is, on every metric, a long-overdue homecoming.

why-site.com

dibbangkok.org

This article appears in the January 2026 Next Generation issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News + from 4 December 2025. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today