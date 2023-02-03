Arctic conditions shape pared-down house in northern Sweden by Claesson Koivisto Rune
Claesson Koivisto Rune’s new pared-down house makes a bold sculptural statement on the banks of Sweden’s Lule River, shaped by building regulations and its location’s Arctic conditions
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
This modest pared-down house encapsulates the diverse and thoughtful approach of Swedish studio Claesson Koivisto Rune. Internationally renowned, the multidisciplinary office has worked on everything from hotels to galleries, as well as producing a portfolio of refined furniture and product design for the likes of Arflex, Asplund, Boffi, Cappellini, Fontana Arte, and Muuto, amongst many others.
Simonsson House: a pared-down house in northern Sweden
Mårten Claesson, Eero Koivisto and Ola Rune began as architects, and it’s small projects like this, the Simonsson House, that best showcase the award-winning firm’s ethos. The Simonsson House is a study in restraint, not just in terms of the simple, stripped-back forms, but also in response to strict planning guidelines and the harsh climate of the location.
The house is located in Boden, a town in the far north of Sweden, just 50km south of the Arctic Circle. Set on the edge of town, looking across the shallow valley formed by the broad Lule River, the house ticks all the boxes demanded by local building regulations.
These include a requirement for a maximum building height (4.2m) and a red-tiled roof in order to fit in with the vernacular tradition of the region. The height restriction made it hard to have two storeys, so the architects went for a mono-pitch design, relegating secondary bedrooms to the ground floor and placing the living room and main bedroom on the first floor, together with a sauna and a roof terrace overlooking the river.
The latter elements are housed in a smaller, secondary volume and sit above the garage and utility room. Each trapezoid-shaped element faces in a different direction, so that the twin mono-pitch roofs create a striking silhouette.
In addition to three bedrooms, the ground floor also houses the kitchen/diner, along with a utility room that doubles up as a boot room – a crucial space in a region of climactic extremes.
At the heart of the plan is a monumental timber staircase, meticulously crafted with vertical balustrades that reach up to the timber-clad sloping ceiling and double up as the balustrade for the top-floor living room.
This is a generous space, off which one accesses the sauna and roof terrace, with a rising roofline and large windows looking across the Lule River. The main bedroom is also accessed off this living space, with a large walk-in wardrobe tucked beneath the slope of the roof and its own separate bathroom.
The architects chose to paint the entire structure red, with the vertical wooden cladding interspersed with a carefully considered arrangement of windows, creating an abstract composition of squares and rectangles. The 220 sq m house was nominated for the Rödfärg Prize in 2022, named for the Falu Rödfärg paint colour that is so central to the Nordic architectural aesthetic.
claessonkoivistorune.se (opens in new tab)
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Silver from X-rays recycled as sustainable jewellery by The Royal Mint
The 886 by The Royal Mint jewellery collection gives recycled X-ray films a new purpose
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Ten classic fountain pens for the personal touch
Ten fountain pens, from timeless designs to sleekly machined modern writing tools, prove that perfect penmanship is just a gold nib away
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Discover the secret of hydrated hair with the founder of haircare brand Dizziak
Loretta De Feo, founder of cult (and Dua Lipa-backed) haircare brand Dizziak, shares her beauty tips and goals for changing the industry
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Hampshire home for a sailor makes for a sustainable domestic haven
Sailor's House by OB Architecture is a Hampshire home that combines minimalism and sustainability
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A minimalist Mexican home has rocky roots
Echegaray, a minimalist Mexican home by Pérez Palacios Arquitectos Asociados, draws on its rocky site, which peeps out from its lower levels
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
This tiny house is the perfect lookout towards the Seto Inland Sea
A tiny house by Schemata Architects looks out towards the Seto Inland Sea
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Home and art gallery Maison Colbert is a London transformation story
Maison Colbert by Chris Dyson Architects reimagines a row of London houses into a single home and artist's gallery in the East End
By Marwa El Mubark • Published
-
This slim Condesa house in Mexico City blends rawness and nature
Casa Parras, a Condesa house in Mexico City, is the brainchild of two studios – Alberto Kalach’s TAX and Emilio A Cohen's Tow Va Bow
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Modernist architecture: inspiration from across the globe
Modernist architecture has had a tremendous influence on today’s built environment, making these midcentury marvels some of the most closely studied 20th-century buildings; check back soon for new additions to our list
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Mumbai apartment by Rajiv Saini is the perfect Malabar Hill bolthole
A Mumbai apartment designed by Rajiv Saini blends indoors and outdoors at the top of a Malabar Hill block
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
A pair of Costa Rican retreats brings a refined aesthetic to a spectacular site
Formafatal designs a pair of Costa Rican retreats; two minimalist villas for a maximalist plot in the heart of the jungle
By Jonathan Bell • Published