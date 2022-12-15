Big Branzino sauna floats in the Stockholm archipelago
The Big Branzino floating sauna by Sandellsandberg opens to guests in the Stockholm archipelago
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Big Branzino floating sauna is not just your regular platform for Nordic wellness, combining hot temperatures with the refreshing waters of the Stockholm archipelago; it is also a vessel designed to travel, taking guests on a journey to enjoy even more views and nature, while partaking in their beloved daily ritual. The timber structure was created by local architecture practice Sandellsandberg, led by Thomas Sandell and Johan Strandlund, and built using bespoke millwork and carpentry that celebrates the country's rich tradition in working with wood.
Big Branzino by Sandellsandberg
'The design revolves around its distinct shape, where the bow shape is the central theme throughout,' the architects explain. 'The lowest point of the arch creates warmth and closeness to the glow of the fire, and as the arch rises to the sides it allows the stars of the night sky to be admired from the inside.' This distinctive shape both adds character to the floating sauna, but also keeps the overall effect clean and functional.
Its pragmatic, sturdy interiors feature open-plan spaces and large openings that embrace the vistas. The structure was hand-built by master carpenter Leif Persson at Kungsör Shipyard in Sweden. He used rugged pine for the exterior, drawing on the local species and ensuring Big Branzino blends well with the natural surroundings. Interiors and furniture are made out of western red cedar – a typical material to use for outdoor and sauna design, due to its hard-wearing nature. Meanwhile, a catamaran-style steel hull helps it float and navigate the waters.
Big Branzino's minimalist architecture is supported by clever design that hides all the steering and navigation equipment. Custom made sections allow for this, while bespoke ironmongery also delivered the handmade brass steering wheel. It highlights the level of attention to detail undertaken by Sandellsandberg and its collaborators in order to deliver this modern floating sauna, that is a joy to experience in all weathers, and all hours of the day.
The result? 'When night comes, the lights are sequenced with brass icons showing the overall shape and what part is lit up from each button. The roof terrace is subtly lit by a concealed LED light along the wall top, allowing uninterrupted views of the night sky and the great views of the surrounding archipelago,' the architects write.
sandellsandberg.se (opens in new tab)
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Veert’s studded pearls rethink traditional jewellery motifs
Discover Veert’s studded pearls
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
At home with Isamaya Ffrench
With Isamaya Ffrench’s make-up drop, Wild Star, launching today, the make-up artist invites us into her creative universe to discuss her upcoming documentary, ‘disgusting green smoothies’, and her ideal conditions for inspiration
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Best Private House, the shortlist: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
We reveal the five shortlisted homes competing for Best Private House: Wallpaper* Design Awards 2023
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Twin 6a architects buildings arrive at London Design District
Two 6a architects-designed buildings, A2 and B2, launch at the Design District in London
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
This snowy Rockies retreat is the perfect Colorado family stay
DNA Alpine by CCY Architects is a family Colorado Rockies retreat, designed to provide the perfect mountain sports and snowy getaway experience
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
At London’s Outernet, the party is starting
The Outernet, with interiors by Archer Humphryes, offers a new, state-of-the-art entertainment venue for London
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we. Scroll below, for some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
The Hat House is a retreat straight out of a Swedish fairy tale
The Hat House by Tina Bergman Architects takes its cues from Swedish fairy tales and the woods around it
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Step inside the dramatic Cava Arcari by David Chipperfield
Cava Arcari by David Chipperfield reimagines a series of caves outside Vicenza as a multifunctional event space
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Lose yourself in 550 Madison and Snøhetta’s public garden
Snøhetta designs a new public garden for 550 Madison in New York
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
IQON is BIG’s South American debut in Quito
Quito gets a brutalist urban addition – IQON – courtesy of Bjarke Ingels and Ecuadorian developer Uribe Schwarzkopf
By Rainbow Nelson • Published