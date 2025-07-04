Andu Masebo and The Singleton’s bespoke furniture celebrates the beauty in slow craft
British designer Andu Masebo collaborates with single malt Scotch whisky The Singleton on a multifunctional furniture piece boasting minimal design codes
Whisky meets furniture in a new collaboration between The Singleton and contemporary British designer Andu Masebo. The single malt Scotch whisky company wanted to reimagine different ways of enjoying the spirit, through modern craftsmanship.
Singleton x Andu Masebo bespoke oak cask furniture
The limited run of bespoke furniture was inspired by Masebo’s trip to the Scottish Highlands, the birthplace of The Singleton. The multipurpose piece is functional and minimal, taking on the form of a side table, drinks console, or stool. The versatile design is adaptable to any interior space, one informed by carefully crafted design.
Masebo’s design codes are informed by the process and the functionality of the end product. His palette revolves around simplicity, the history of a materiality’s origin and how this weaves a narrative for the piece. In this example, oak is the primary material, inspired by the use of oak casks in the Singleton whisky-making process. Powder-coated steel brackets are finished in the Singleton’s signature teal colour, and in the designer’s classic mixed material aesthetic.
Masebo looks towards the intricate details which can be formed when slowing down the craft, and looks for the beauty within the making process. The pieces he creates are not rushed, rather firmly rooted in the present: furniture to stand the test of time and naturally destined to become a contemporary collectors item.
‘Andu’s practice is one that truly resonates with The Singleton’s own values of craftsmanship and connection, so this collaboration has been a joy.’ says Ellie Deans, Diageo Head of Malts UK. ‘The resulting design piece is such a special addition to the idea of that moment where you share a drink with friends in your home, we’re delighted to be able to offer this to the Singleton audience.’
For a limited time, five of the Singleton x Andu Masebo objects will be available to buy via Malts.com, paired with a bottle of the Singleton’s 12 year old single malt. RRP £350.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper*s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars ranging from design, and architecture to travel, and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers, and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
-
Inside a midcentury modern house so good, its architect didn’t want to mess with it
‘I was immediately a little bit frightened, because it was such a great house,’ says architect Casper Mork-Ulnes of Roger Lee-designed gem in Berkeley, California
-
Prodrive updates its sleek racing simulator with new craft and fresh tech
Race at home in style with the latest version of Prodrive’s racing simulator, now equipped with Bang & Olufsen sound
-
A local architect’s guide to Joshua Tree
Mirtilla Alliata di Montereale shares her favourite things to do to slow down, look closely, and discover Joshua Tree through a more intentional lens