Andu Masebo and The Singleton’s bespoke furniture celebrates the beauty in slow craft

Whisky meets furniture in a new collaboration between The Singleton and contemporary British designer Andu Masebo. The single malt Scotch whisky company wanted to reimagine different ways of enjoying the spirit, through modern craftsmanship.

Singleton x Andu Masebo bespoke oak cask furniture

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Singleton and the designer)

The limited run of bespoke furniture was inspired by Masebo’s trip to the Scottish Highlands, the birthplace of The Singleton. The multipurpose piece is functional and minimal, taking on the form of a side table, drinks console, or stool. The versatile design is adaptable to any interior space, one informed by carefully crafted design.

Masebo’s design codes are informed by the process and the functionality of the end product. His palette revolves around simplicity, the history of a materiality’s origin and how this weaves a narrative for the piece. In this example, oak is the primary material, inspired by the use of oak casks in the Singleton whisky-making process. Powder-coated steel brackets are finished in the Singleton’s signature teal colour, and in the designer’s classic mixed material aesthetic.

(Image credit: Courtesy of The Singleton and the designer)

Masebo looks towards the intricate details which can be formed when slowing down the craft, and looks for the beauty within the making process. The pieces he creates are not rushed, rather firmly rooted in the present: furniture to stand the test of time and naturally destined to become a contemporary collectors item.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Andu Masebo and The Singleton)

‘Andu’s practice is one that truly resonates with The Singleton’s own values of craftsmanship and connection, so this collaboration has been a joy.’ says Ellie Deans, Diageo Head of Malts UK. ‘The resulting design piece is such a special addition to the idea of that moment where you share a drink with friends in your home, we’re delighted to be able to offer this to the Singleton audience.’

For a limited time, five of the Singleton x Andu Masebo objects will be available to buy via Malts.com , paired with a bottle of the Singleton’s 12 year old single malt. RRP £350.