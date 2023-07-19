London artists’ house by Mitchell + Corti Architects pays homage to midcentury design
A London artists' house has been transformed with new additions, new materials and a fresh approach to light, space and plan
Mitchell + Corti Architects has transformed an artists' house in an existing London terrace into a contemporary studio workspace as well as a family home. Working for Louise de Lima, a painter, and her partner Nivaldo, a craft leatherworker and furniture maker, the architects have transformed the interiors to better suit the couple’s live-work lifestyle.
Artists’ house by Mitchell + Corti Architects
This is a project about reuse, adaptation and evolution. The house has been extended using timber elements, with the same hardwood sapele used throughout for windows, doors, cladding and joinery. Everything was built off-site, including the new stained bamboo kitchen, and then delivered in one go to minimise waste. Oak floors and lime plaster walls are used as a counterpoint to the sapele, with other sections of walls lined with cork.
Louise de Lima’s studio is now located in the loft, with high ceilings going up to the joists and a new array of openable windows on the garden façade. This floor also incorporates a dedicated home office area, while the leather workshop has been relocated to the end of the garden. Both artists have works displayed around the house, from paintings to leather coverings and bespoke furnishings, and the refurbishment maximises the amount of wall space available for hanging.
The house also contains three double bedrooms, one of which is en-suite, as well as a separate bathroom and large living areas. ‘We were asked to develop a design that honoured the principles of midcentury modern architecture: clean lines, simple detailing, practicality, connection between indoors and outdoors, large openings and natural materials,’ the architects write.
The end result reads as a coherent hole, despite the myriad additions, enhancements and upgrades. The unifying use of hardwood, inside and out, is combined with the strict proportional relationship between the new fenestration on the top floor and on the ground floor extension and the existing windows.
The strictly ordered palette extends to other materials and specification, from the lighting to the switches. Clever planning, especially in the new roof extension, enables space for painting, office work and art storage, with an unfinished chipboard floor that will pick up patina and wear as time goes on.
‘The design of the spaces and plan allows for flexibility of use, encourages primary reliance on natural light and passive ventilation,’ the architects say. ‘As a modern take on midcentury architecture, the home honours principles of connectivity with the outdoors.’
Jonathan Bell has written for Wallpaper* magazine since 1999, covering everything from architecture and transport design to books, tech and graphic design. He is now the magazine’s Transport and Technology Editor. Jonathan has written and edited 15 books, including Concept Car Design, 21st Century House, and The New Modern House. He is also the host of Wallpaper’s first podcast.
-
Cut to Oppenheimer’s supporting cast of Hamilton watches
For new film Oppenheimer, director Christopher Nolan worked with watch brand Hamilton on the cast’s wristwear
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Saint Laurent’s ‘37.2’ collection is made to accessorise your summer
Part of Saint Laurent’s Rive Droite offering, the ‘37.2’ collection features a host of playful summertime essentials – from pool floats to cameras
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Tadao Ando’s ‘Space of Light’, a meditation pavilion, opens in South Korea
Tadao Ando’s ‘Space of Light’ pavilion opens at Museum SAN in South Korea
By SuhYoung Yun • Published
-
London architecture exhibitions 2023: a guide to the best shows this month
Exciting, beautiful and thought-provoking London architecture exhibitions; here's our pick of the finest in town, to visit and enjoy this month
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Haringey brick bungalow shows good things come in small packages
This Haringey brick bungalow by Satish Jassal Architects works within tight constraints to bring a fresh take on small-house design in London
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
Royal Academy’s Herzog & de Meuron show in London spotlights architecture for care
The Royal Academy of Arts launches its Herzog & de Meuron exhibition in London; we speak to them about the show, their approach to healthcare architecture and caring, and their rich body of work
By Amah-Rose Mcknight Abrams • Published
-
A guide to gaming and architecture: a how-to case study with Groves Natcheva
How do you make the most of the relationship between gaming and architecture? We speak to architects Groves Natcheva, drawing on the studio's pioneering use of Unreal Engine
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Borough Yards arches spring to life with a summer bash
The Borough Yards arches, part of the wider scheme designed by SPPARC in south London, welcomes public and brands in, as the latest phase of development completes
By Nana Ama Owusu-Ansah • Published
-
The finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond
For some of the world's finest brutalist architecture in London and beyond, scroll below. Can’t get enough of brutalism? Neither can we.
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
RIBA’s architecture film screenings promise a cinematic summer
Reach for the popcorn! The RIBA in London has a series of architecture film screenings in the works, ensuring the summer unfolds with plenty of cinematic drama and fun
By Harriet Thorpe • Published
-
The 1975 stage in London draws on the architecture of a house
1975 stage design for this summer's Finsbury Park gig in London is inspired by a house, bridging musical performance, theatre sets and 1980s movie memories
By Ellie Stathaki • Published