Aleeya design studio, Pakistan: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023

We shine a spotlight on Aleeya design studio's recent completion, The Architect's Home. The dynamic practice based in Pakistan, founded in 2020 in Karachi by Aleeya Khan, has joined the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual list of exciting emerging practices from across the globe.

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

Who: Aleeya design studio

Aleeya design studio or simply, ‘A.’ is a Karachi-based design practice founded in 2020 by Aleeya Khan. Specialising in high-end residential, commercial, boutique offices and interior renovations in the economic heart of Pakistan, A. stands apart for its bespoke, Japandi, minimalist architecture style. Refusing to be put in a box, A. expands: 'We are not an architecture or interior design firm; we are a design house with an ethos driven by a desire to create a movement in all aspects of design.'

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

Born and raised in Karachi, Khan completed a bachelor’s in Urban Design & Architecture Studies at New York University, and a master’s in Architecture at Columbia University Graduate School of Architecture, Planning & Preservation. After working at award-winning practices such as Beyer Blinder Belle, Khan returned to Pakistan in 2017 to explore the growing real estate market.

Merging her South Asian heritage with experiences abroad, Khan launched A. as a way to channel her entrepreneurial spirit into finding design solutions that navigate the myriad challenges of developing cities. Disrupting industry norms with a women-led team, Khan is cultivating 'an alternate perspective and distinct identity, with a vision to leave a lasting impact on her region'. Recently launching ‘A*, alittlemore studio’, a furniture and objects company, and sharing plans to open a second office in 2024 in the Middle East, Aleeya design studio is an ever-evolving practice to watch.

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

What: The Architect's Home

Located in an up-scale neighbourhood of Karachi on a south-west-facing 2,000 square yard lot is The Architect’s Home, occupied by Khan and her family. With the architect as both the client and designer, a process of 'untethered experimentation' afforded Khan the agency to create an 'authentic, untainted vision'. While still respecting existing by-laws dictating a 30ft setback from the front and 10ft from all three sides of the boundary wall, Khan has introduced a new aesthetic to her hometown. Playing with simple, minimalist forms A. seeks to challenge 'the common misconception that complex edges and unique curves give structure life'.

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

French crema limestone clads the large slanting masses of the home’s façade, creating a heavy exterior structure that simultaneously brings privacy from the street and conceals a 95ft-long driveway between the boundary wall and the main gate. Two entrances to the home create distinct experiences: one via the quiet pool patio through a large glass pivot door; and the other, via a double-height foyer through a heavy 9ft mahogany wood door.

Carefully positioned window openings allow light to flood into the home, deliberately striking key structural elements and soft materials inside. With large circulation spaces encouraging an intentional flow of movement, The Architect’s Home 'reveals the soul of the architect, creating a space that is in constant evolution as the seasons change'.

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

Why: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 23rd edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, Canada, Congo, Ecuador, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Mozambique, Pakistan, Senegal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, the USA and Vietnam, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

(Image credit: Matt Harrington)

aleeyadesignstudio.com