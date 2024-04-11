Activism Award 2024 celebrates architecture’s passionate global champions
The shortlist for architecture’s Activism Award 2024 has been announced, highlighting the work of six nominees
The shortlist for the Activism Award 2024 has been announced, flagging the work of a six-strong group of nominees who have been chosen for their role in taking action and championing change in the field when it comes to key, current issues within the built environment.
The annual gong, which is organised by the digital architecture platform Archiboo and supported this year by Heatherwick Studio, recognises work covering topics such as the use of public land, safety on our streets, the climate emergency and gender and disability rights.
Activism Award 2024: the shortlist
This year's list casts a net far and wide across different missions and parts of the world. The nominees are:
- Deaf Architecture Front (DAF), London, for acting to support the deaf community in architectural practice;
- The Colectivo de Arquitectas (CdA), Buenos Aires, for its protest against the redevelopment of public land;
- Part W, London, for championing women in the built environment;
- New Practice, Glasgow, for its data gathering campaign for street safety in its home town;
- Sarah Ackland, London, for its efforts towards gender equality;
- Studio Bark, London, for its work in response to the climate crisis, and towards inclusivity in construction, and regenerative building processes.
Amanda Baillieu, founder of the Archiboo Awards, said: 'When the Activism Award launched in 2021, I was warned that architects’ activism was simply a product of its time and that the networks, collaborations and social enterprises that launched during the pandemic would stop when life returned to normal. But that’s not been the case and this year’s longlist showcases the breadth of what the architect activist can do.'
'The shortlist spans individuals whose own struggles as an architect have compelled them to act, to those who are using their training as architects and urban planners to challenge the status quo. It’s a pleasure to be bring all this energy and talent to the attention of our three judges – and we can’t wait to announce the winner.'
The winners will be announced at a dedicated ceremony in London on 22 May 2024. Past Activism Award winners have included Amy Francis-Smith in 2021, and Transition by Design in 2022.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
