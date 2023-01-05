Two Times Elliott considers the conceptual possibilities of a charm bracelet

London-based design consultancy Two Times Elliott has rethought the boundaries of jewellery design in a new project that presents the conceptual possibilities of a charm bracelet, from a consideration of materials – including plastic and resin – to a study of the futuristic and technically impossible.

‘In the grand scheme of design objects, the relationship of a piece of jewellery to the body and the psyche is particularly intimate,’ says founder James Horwitz. ‘We were drawn to the symbolic capacity of jewellery, as the idea was to process feelings through these objects. The charm bracelet, in particular, has so much narrative potential as this diverse assemblage of meaningful, decorative or precious objects, whose significance may be material or sentimental. Prehistoric charms were talismans – believed to bestow spiritual powers and protections upon the wearer. In our case, the forces are narrative and aesthetic as we explore the symbolism of collective emotional and psychological states.’

Potential materials explored in the speculative design project include porcelain, opaque gemstones and natural materials. When illustrated digitally, the pieces take on an otherworldly identity. ‘It's interesting because while CG materials can move beyond reality, we're still using the software to calculate physical parameters, such as the reflection and refraction of light and the density and surface texture of a substance,’ Horwitz says.

‘In architectural visualisation, you can now load specific commercial material swatch libraries into 3D scenes, so the client can review them for the production of the property. The realism one can achieve with CG grows exponentially, but that's not the point for us. The aim here is not to sell, convince, or represent a commodity but to contribute to the visual statement of the image. Equally, veering too far off into science fiction would break the spell and dilute the concept – somewhere between credible and improbable works.’

For now, the pieces remain conceptual, with no current plans to put the prototypes into production. ‘In many ways, we invest in these self-initiated projects as an avenue for discovery that can only occur outside the mode and pace of commerce,’ says Horwitz. ‘We are hunting for what can arise in a creative process unrestrained by the logistical considerations of production. The pieces would undoubtedly be different had we designed them initially for production. So while the question of the physical output is implicit in the project, we suspended it to retain our creative licence, and our wits.’

