Toteme’s new Scandi-cool fine jewellery is chic and wearable

Toteme is bringing its distinctive brand of clean Scandi minimalism to jewellery, with the launch of a compact new fine jewellery collection.

Fine jewellery in diamond-studded, recycled 18ct gold circles fingers, just above the knuckles, in a nod to offbeat positioning and forms, while a chain necklace is an elegant rethink of classic codes. These join staple pieces in 18ct gold-plated brass, encompassing bangles, rings, hoop earrings and a necklace.

(Image credit: Toteme)

‘This debut jewellery collection is infused with our signature minimal aesthetic and intended to be collected and cherished for years to come,’ says Elin Kling, Toteme co-founder and creative director. ‘The inspiration came from my ongoing desire for everyday elegance, with functional yet refined pieces.’

(Image credit: Toteme)

Kling has considered the silhouettes of the pieces in the overall design, marrying understated design quirks with a focus on ethical materials. ‘We’ve put a lot of thought into the shapes, which are architectural and bold in our “Signature” jewellery assortment, and more delicate and unconventional in the fine jewellery edit. These are pieces that come to life on the body, made special by how your hand gestures accent the diamond midi rings worn just above the knuckles, or how you choose to stack your lacquered bracelets.’

(Image credit: Toteme)

She adds: ‘Jewellery has always had an emotional resonance for me, with some of my most treasured items comprising understated vintage pieces that I wear every day. Being able to translate the powerful simplicity of our ready-to-wear into jewellery is a proud moment for Toteme, and we’re so excited to share these designs with the world.’

toteme-studio.com