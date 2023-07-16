Summer specs: Bea Bongiasca brings her playful jewellery codes to Linda Farrow eyewear

Milan-based jewellery designer Bea Bongiasca has collaborated with Linda Farrow for eyewear with a playful twist.

The capsule collection, composed of three classic frame shapes, incorporates the brightly coloured vines which snake around the fingers in Bongiasca’s ‘Baby Vine’ rings in a playful twist on tradition.

‘The frames and shapes of the glasses are all Linda Farrow,’ says Bongiasca. ‘What we added was our signature colours and vines. The idea was that in the same way they enveloped jewellery, they were coming to “take over” the sunglasses, both with coloured and metallic tendrils. The packaging also is very representative of our style as it is very pop and colourful.’

Linda Farrow felt like a natural partner for Bongiasca: ‘Linda Farrow is very innovative within their industry and they are definitely a rule breaker, pioneer kind of brand,’ she adds. ‘I like to think we are also trailblazers in our field, so it’s great to be able to work with a partner who shares this vision.’

It is a new step for Bongiasca, who is exploring a world outside jewellery design for the first time. ‘There were doubts because I had never designed eyewear. On one side, that allows you to be more creative because you aren’t hindered by knowing all the things you can and cannot do, but on the other hand you could be thinking of things that aren’t feasible.

‘I was very lucky to work with Linda Farrow as they are such masters in their field and more so they are very open to trying new, unconventional ideas. We made mood boards and drafted some quick sketches so that they could tell us which direction was the most achievable and would give the best design outcome.’

