Sophie Bille Brahe’s heart-shaped diamond jewellery is anything but girly
Sophie Bille Brahe rethinks the heart in the Ensemble de Coeur collection, created for Harrods
‘I love working with very classic motifs, somehow working around them to make it into pieces of jewellery that I would like to wear that feel modern - and not too girly or corny,’ says Sophie Bille Brahe on her distinctive Scandi cool style.
It is an aesthetic she has drawn on for the Ensemble de Coeur collection, created for Harrods, which rethinks the heart motif in curves and loops of diamonds. Composed of nine styles, including two necklaces, four earrings, a bracelet and two rings, the new pieces imbue traditional romanticism with a sharp modernity.
‘I've always loved diamonds, and I always try to ask how you can show a diamond without adding too much,’ adds Bille Brahe. ‘It’s rather about taking things away so it appears much more alone. I've tried to do that in this collection, they appear alone in a way or like they are being lifted. I've always loved heart shaped diamonds but I think it's because I find them a little bit ‘off’, in a way.’
It is an offbeat aesthetic which runs throughout, in tennis necklaces of graduated diamonds and hoop earrings which eschew the normal loop. Creating the jewellery was an instinctive process for Bille Brahe, who enjoys subverting proportions and placements, in line with her very distinctive style.
‘I've actually wanted to work with these hearts for a very long time,’ she adds. ‘I didn't find it very difficult - the sourcing of the stones was difficult, but the design wasn’t. It’s best when you kind of close your eyes and follow the flow. That's when I do my best I think.’
The collection will launch exclusively at harrods.com and sophiebillebrahe.com and will be available on April 8th, 2024
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
