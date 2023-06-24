Discover solid gold piercing jewellery from Astrid & Miyu
Astrid & Miyu introduces solid gold piercing jewellery to its core collection
Piercing jewellery gets a precious rethink in the hands of Astrid & Miyu, which has expanded its range to include solid gold piercing jewellery in a range of styles.
‘We want to maximise our product offering and create high-quality jewellery that can last forever,’ says Laura Costello, Astrid & Miyu's head of product and design. ‘Subsequently, we’re looking to expand our current jewellery offer by introducing 9ct and 14ct gold, which will stand the test of time and can be enjoyed for years to come.’
As well as huggies and earrings in both classic and contemporary styles, pendants and rings join the core collection. ‘With our solid gold collection, we are working with very fine chains and settings, so we faced challenges capturing the delicate details while still making an impact,’ Costello adds. ‘The subtle way the white topaz stones shimmer in the light at different angles helped us to overcome this. There will be more to come so keep an eye open.’
Pieces draw inspiration from the energy of London, from its architecture to its vintage markets. ‘Our most recent collection, “Rewind”, was inspired by the textures found in vintage jewellery, and ridged forms trending in homeware at the time,’ Costello says. ‘Customers are wanting variety and choice to suit their personal style for the ultimate ear curation. Especially as we see customers with multiple piercings, it is important we can tailor an ear stack to their individual taste.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
