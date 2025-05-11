Shola Branson draws from the antique and modern for his must-have jewellery pieces
Shola Branson's jewellery in SMO gold combines a range of eclectic influences
An interest in journeys is key for jeweller Shola Branson, who has crafted his new collection entirely in fully traceable 18 carat Single Mine Origin (SMO) gold.
Branson has chosen brushed gold from the Sabodala mine in Senegal for the Fragments collection, which draws from both antique and modern inspirations. Stones, including Colombian emeralds, white and brown diamonds, tourmalines, and sapphires, are set on blackened gold and rendered in a distinctive cartouche shape.
To set the stones in as little metal as possible, Branson assembles a precious jigsaw puzzle, flooding the recesses with stones of different sizes and hues.
‘They are somewhat inspired by Georgian diamond jewellery,’ says Branson. ‘They often set diamonds in oxidised silver, creating this rich contrast that enhances the brilliance of diamonds, particularly in candlelight. I think this setting technique paired with the bold brushed forms gives it a very different feel, something more contemporary.’
This article appears in the June 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands from 8 May 2025, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
The exquisite landscape architecture of Jung Youngsun is celebrated at SMAC in Venice
Timed to coincide with the Venice Biennale, the new San Marco Art Centre opened with a show on the work of South Korean landscape architect Jung Youngsun
-
Discover Tunisia's Skanès Presidential Palace and the glory of French post-war interiors
In Tunisia, the Skanès Presidential Palace is a stunning display of monumental modernist architecture style - inside and out
-
The alternative art fairs championing emerging artists
The lower barrier to entry to these smaller and specialist art fairs make them hubs of grassroots creativity, allowing emerging names to establish a foothold in the industry