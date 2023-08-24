Ruth Tomlinson’s rubies bring vibrancy to textured gold rings
Ruth Tomlinson embraces the bold hues of rubies in new jewellery collection, Montepuez
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
‘I am always looking for new ways of working with beautiful materials but they need to be in keeping with our values too,’ says jewellery designer Ruth Tomlinson. Loved for her ethereal, magical designs that celebrate textured twists of gold and scattered diamonds in offbeat placings, Tomlinson is inspired by found objects, imbuing her own pieces with this casual consideration.
Now, Tomlinson has turned her eye to rubies, incorporating stones from Gemfields’ Montepuez Ruby Mine in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique, into the new collection, ‘Montepuez’. ‘These Gemfields rubies really spoke to me with their deep red and alluring sparkle. They reminded me of historic royal treasures, love and passion,’ Tomlinson adds.
‘I have a strong connection to the past as well as found objects and this always forms my design inspiration. Combining these rich red rubies with organic forms and purposefully imperfect details, the jewels feel both ancient and contemporary. I want people to question their origin when viewing them.’
Tomlinson’s distinctive filigree technique is a romantic foil for the blood-red rubies in the one-of-a-kind rings. ‘Before sighting these particular stones, I would have said I’m not naturally attracted to working with rubies, as I tend to work with more neutral tones: blues, greens and golds.
‘However, as soon as I saw this selection at the Gemfields HQ last year, I immediately overcame my previously assumed design hurdle and wanted to work with this richness in colour. In a new design direction, I’m thrilled with the depth of colour that comes through and the conversations that I hope they’ll start now and in the future.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
The iconic British house: key examples explored
New book ‘The Iconic British House’ by Dominic Bradbury explores the country’s best residential examples since 1900
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Peter Beard’s biographer, Christopher Wallace, on writing the wild life of the quintessential Twentieth-Century Man
Author Christopher Wallace traces the footsteps of the original playboy-artist-activist Peter Beard, travelling from Kenya, to the Serengeti, Cassis and beyond
By Christopher Wallace Published
-
This season, men’s outerwear is defined by bold shapes and seductive textures
The voluminous silhouettes of the season’s finest men’s outerwear, captured in the Wallpaper* September 2023 Style Issue by Umit Savaci and David St John James
By Jack Moss Published