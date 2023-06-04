Rado’s ceramic watches take inspiration from the world’s great gardens
New additions to the Rado True Thinline watch collection reinterpret exotic plants
Rado is inspired by the natural world for a new collection of watches that marry a sleek technological design with bucolic references. The watch brand’s collaboration with the Great Gardens of the World sees the creation of three special-edition Rado True Thinline monobloc watches. Each looks to a plant – the Hawaiian Loulu Lelo, the Chilean Araucaria and the Yemeni Dragon Blood Tree – for its aesthetic, drawing its ceramic case in black, white or grey.
‘The production of high-tech ceramic is a challenge,’ says Rado CEO Adrian Bosshard. ‘To produce different and consistent colours in high-tech ceramic is an even bigger challenge but one that we excel with our huge competence, know-how and experience in this field and our daily business. The design and architecture of the trees of our latest Great Gardens of the World collection is reflected in the dial of the three watch models. Architecture and design are found in nature in abundance and especially in gardens around the globe. It is the inspiration gained from nature that brought together Rado and the Great Gardens of the World.’
The Chapter 8 watch, in polished black ceramic, reflects the pleated leaves of the Loulu Lelo in its striking pattern. Chapter 9, in white high-tech ceramic, interprets the delicate architecture of the leaves on a white mother-of-pearl dial, while Chapter 10’s distinctive grey tones and double-layered dial nods to the wild form of the Yemeni Dragon Blood Tree.
Adds Bosshard: ‘Rado is known for independent and unique design and the new True Thinline x Great Gardens of the World collection is pure Rado DNA.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery.
