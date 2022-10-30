Fine jewellery given new spin in Piaget’s Possession turning rings

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Traditional design codes are given a twist in the new Possession fine jewellery collection from Piaget, with rings that spin on their axis uniting playfulness and precious materials.

‘Décor Palace is at the centre of this ring collection. It is a unique Piaget gold finish that highlights the maison’s mastery and heritage in gold crafting, sophistication in details and the art of sublimating light,’ says Cynthia Tabet, Piaget product director. ‘In addition to this unique brand identity marker, new Possession rings enhance two major product signatures of the Possession collection: the turning movement and Possession setting, both at the centre of the Possession story.’

(Image credit: Piaget)

It is a story stretching back to the early 1960s, when Piaget introduced the Décor Palace technique in an exploration of the possibilities of gold craftsmanship, resulting in temptingly tactile gold, finished with irregular streaks. Now, the collection has grown to include seven new rings and one triple rose gold earring that all contain spinning parts, staying faithful to the original identity of the collection.

‘Palace Décor is a gold decoration technique of engraving that can be applied to a gold piece in order to increase its radiance,’ explains Tabet. ‘It is an ode to the solar spirit of the maison. Literally brimming with energy, it propagates chic waves to those who wear them. The challenge has been to work this decoration on a turning ring while finding the appropriate pattern to optimise the glow. Palace Décor is unique and mastered internally within the jewellery workshops of our manufacture.’

(Image credit: Piaget)

Diamonds in half-moon settings make a gleaming foil for the richly textured ribbons of gold throughout. ‘Possession, through its unique turning signature, creates a bridge between Piaget the watchmaker and Piaget the jeweller,’ Tabet adds. ‘From movement mastery to jewellery in motion, Possession, through its unique and ritual gesture reminds us of the uniqueness of the present. The Possession setting, like two parentheses around the central diamond, represents catching the uniqueness of a moment. Possession is to possess the unpossessable, take possession of the moment, and turn life on.’

piaget.com