Peter Do and Swedish jewellery brand All Blues unite on a capsule collection

Swedish jewellery brand All Blues has released a capsule of jewellery designed with New York-based fashion label Peter Do. Created specifically to accompany Do’s spring/summer 2024 collection, which also marked the designer’s Paris Fashion Week debut, the 11-strong collection is now available at All Blues’ Stockholm and online boutiques as well as at Dover Street Market Ginza.

Ranging from earrings and rings to a bracelet and choker necklace, the pieces in the collection speak to both Do’s androgynous signature style and All Blues’ love of modularity. All Blues’ co-founder Jacob Skragge and Peter Do first met in 2017 in New York, and quickly found that they shared an understanding. In ongoing conversations over the years, they explored ideas and themes of reduction, modularity, and wearability. In a testament to the trust of each other’s instinct, vision, and process, the collection developed organically around these nucleus concepts, with Skragge mostly guided by the clarity of Do’s minimalism.

All Blues for Peter Do SS24 jewellery

(Image credit: Courtesy of All Blues)

(Image credit: Courtesy of All Blues)

‘Peter takes archetypal pieces, and then adds subtle yet striking design elements to elevate and modernise the form, craft and silhouette,’ says Skragge. ‘I have so much love and respect for the talent within the Peter Do team. It was obvious working with Peter and his team that they possess this rare mix of being super ambitious, small and independent and also just really, really, nice people. And they are obsessed with craft and quality. They do everything to produce locally to avoid overproduction, while always staying true to their own design narrative. When you share the same perspective, everything just becomes pure energy.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of All Blues)

Ideas found in the Peter Do SS24 collection, such as trousers with vertical slices down the front, deconstructed blazer combos with exposed lining, geometric knit colour-blocking, as well as Do’s signature ‘line’ motif that often recurs across the seasons translated in the jewellery designs. The signature line is mirrored in metalwork through linear engraving on each of the pieces. Like the garments themselves, the jewellery pieces are modular and can be manipulated through play and personal styling. Rings and hoops that can be worn individually, or stacked for a change in proportions. The oversized choke, which is proportionally the boldest of the range, boasts hoop closures that pack a visual punch without being overly ornamental.

Do says, ‘This collection was born out of my friendship with Jacob. We have been in conversation for many years about creating something special together that speaks to both of our brands’ values. We both believe in objects that are made to last with integrity and care. Jewellery is always extremely personal to me, and I hope people will love, wear, live, play, cherish, and pass these down as heirlooms.’

All Blues for Peter Do SS24 is available at allblues.se

(Image credit: Courtesy of All Blues)

(Image credit: Courtesy of All Blues)