Marco Panconesi’s first series of design objects are as deliciously otherworldly as we would hope for, used as we are to the chic sensuality of his jewellery. In nine new pieces, including vases, a wine glass, a lamp, an ashtray, a clock and an incense holder, Panconesi traces the offbeat proportions of his jewels, here translated into functional pieces for the home.

(Image credit: Panconesi)

‘I’ve always been fascinated by designing objects because it feels closely connected to jewellery,’ Panconesi tells us. ‘While jewellery is primarily ornamental, the challenge of creating something functional is equally exciting to me. I often find myself torn between the two – I deeply appreciate functional design, yet I’m also drawn to the beauty of purely decorative pieces for the home. Take the wine glass, for instance: my intention was to blur the line between jewellery and a utilitarian object. After all, an object doesn’t need a practical purpose – embellishment can be a purpose in itself.’

(Image credit: Panconesi)

The works are a juxtaposition of material and form, celebrating unexpected combinations such as latex and precious stones, or indulging in an appreciation of pure materiality in marble ashtrays and porcelain coffee cups. ‘It’s about alchemy – how different materials interact and react to one another,’ Panconesi adds. ‘This is how we create jewellery – by blending codes and materials. For the lamp, for instance, the rawness of latex cloth contrasts with the smooth surface of the stones. The juxtaposition allows various materials and textures to coexist within a single piece, but it’s also important to show how a single material, like porcelain or glass, can stand on its own.’

(Image credit: Panconesi)

To accompany the launch of the series, nine short films explore the character of each piece. ‘The inspiration for this comes from Sergei Parajanov’s Kyiv Frescoes. A single room transforms into nine different spaces, each serving as a metaphor – a constant, a vessel for transformation – while the characters embody movement and individuality, shaping the whole. We envisioned the room being inhabited over time by nine different tenants, each infusing the space with their own emotions and presence. Each vignette offers a fleeting glimpse into private rituals and intimate moments, all unfolding within the same setting. Through subtle shifts and gestures, each character undergoes an emotional transformation, reflecting the many personalities and perspectives that define Panconesi’s world.’

(Image credit: Panconesi)

The collection is the result of a long creation period for Panconesi. ‘This collection represents the realisation of an experiment that had been taking shape in my mind for a long time,’ he says. On a practical level, the challenge lay in working with new materials – ceramic, glass – and allowing them to evolve organically, letting each piece take on a life of its own. Since launching the brand in 2018, I’ve envisioned creating objects for the home like vases and lamps, and this project became the perfect opportunity to bring those ideas to life in collaboration with artists and creatives I deeply admire.

‘I feel a strong emotional connection to the pieces we’ve created, not only because of their physical form, which is inspired by my work on jewellery design, but also the meaning they can evoke in the viewer. Whether through the expressive use of colour or the symbolism behind certain objects – like the clock that tells time through gemstones or the glass that wraps around the wrist – my intention was to stir emotion, to craft something collectible and truly one of a kind. It’s a similar approach to jewellery: deeply personal, intimate, and often cherished as an heirloom.’

marcopanconesi.com

(Image credit: Panconesi)

(Image credit: Panconesi)