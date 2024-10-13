Ora ïto runs rings around a Vacheron Constantin limited-edition watch
The Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Yellow Gold Limited Edition watch epitomises the French designer's clean style
For Vacheron Constantin, a watch brand that epitomises a ‘classic with a twist’ aesthetic, a collaboration with French designer Ora ïto (aka Ito Morabito) felt like a natural step. Celebrated for his distinctive signature style, dubbed ‘Simplexity’, Ora ïto emphasises the art of making complicated things easy. It is a philosophy shared by Vacheron Constantin, which continues to champion a clean minimalism with its first co-creation with the designer, the Patrimony watch.
Making its original debut in 2004, the Patrimony has traditionally indulged in a geometric play with juxtapositions of curves and angles, a history built on here in this new collaboration, with the hypnotic pattern of concentric circles on the curved dial. The signature monochrome dial is rethought in a deep gold tone, giving this 100-piece limited edition a vintage nod.
Vacheron Constantin Patrimony Yellow Gold Limited Edition, £34,000, vacheron-constantin.com
This article appears in the November 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
