MM6 Maison Margiela and Timex re-engineer the iconic T80 digital watch
The MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection rethinks how time can be worn
Timex's T80 watch is timeless and minimalistic, celebrated for its compact LCD display, digital numerals, stainless-steel wristband, and essential functionalities—all evoking a sense of retro nostalgia and youth. It's fitting, then, that MM6 Maison Margiela, the avant-garde diffusion line of the Parisian fashion house known for bending sartorial conventions and redefining essentials, would re-engineer such an iconic design.
Recognised for its distinctive all-gender collections spanning ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and leather goods, MM6 brings its bold yet sophisticated aesthetic to this collaboration, infusing the T80 with a boundary-pushing, conceptual twist that challenges traditional accessory design.
This exclusive MM6 Maison Margiela x Timex collaboration unveils two innovative interpretations of the iconic piece: a gift set featuring a 2-in-1 wristwatch accompanied by an additional standalone stainless-steel bracelet, and the pioneering T80 ring watch—the first of its kind. Through these avant-garde variations, MM6 opens up a multitude of styling options, further strengthening their ongoing 'Ways to Wear It' exploration—a design ethos focusing on the uniqueness and spontaneity of the wearer.
The T80 gift set includes a re-edition of the classic watch with its original functionalities, enhanced by a mirrored mask featuring Margiela's renowned number sequence from 0 to 23 beneath the display, with the number '6' encircled to denote the MM6 creative studio. The stainless-steel wristband bracelet included in the gift set is designed to be worn with or without the watch, offering versatile styling options.
Challenging conventional notions of timekeeping accessories, the T80 ring watch transforms the iconic piece into a wearable ring. This avant-garde reinterpretation features a polished stainless-steel case and a fully brushed stainless-steel expansion band, artfully crafted to adorn the finger.
The MM6 Maison Margiela x Timex collaboration will be available from October 24 on both MM6 Maison Margiela and Timex sites, selected MM6 boutiques, as well as in selected multi-brand retailers.
Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.
