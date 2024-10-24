MM6 Maison Margiela and Timex re-engineer the iconic T80 digital watch

The MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection rethinks how time can be worn

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection
(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)
By
published
in Features

Timex's T80 watch is timeless and minimalistic, celebrated for its compact LCD display, digital numerals, stainless-steel wristband, and essential functionalities—all evoking a sense of retro nostalgia and youth. It's fitting, then, that MM6 Maison Margiela, the avant-garde diffusion line of the Parisian fashion house known for bending sartorial conventions and redefining essentials, would re-engineer such an iconic design.

Recognised for its distinctive all-gender collections spanning ready-to-wear, footwear, accessories, and leather goods, MM6 brings its bold yet sophisticated aesthetic to this collaboration, infusing the T80 with a boundary-pushing, conceptual twist that challenges traditional accessory design.

Timex X Mm6 36mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch Gift Set
Timex X Mm6 36mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)

This exclusive MM6 Maison Margiela x Timex collaboration unveils two innovative interpretations of the iconic piece: a gift set featuring a 2-in-1 wristwatch accompanied by an additional standalone stainless-steel bracelet, and the pioneering T80 ring watch—the first of its kind. Through these avant-garde variations, MM6 opens up a multitude of styling options, further strengthening their ongoing 'Ways to Wear It' exploration—a design ethos focusing on the uniqueness and spontaneity of the wearer.

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)

The T80 gift set includes a re-edition of the classic watch with its original functionalities, enhanced by a mirrored mask featuring Margiela's renowned number sequence from 0 to 23 beneath the display, with the number '6' encircled to denote the MM6 creative studio. The stainless-steel wristband bracelet included in the gift set is designed to be worn with or without the watch, offering versatile styling options.

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)

MM6 Maison Margiela x TIMEX collection

(Image credit: Courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela)

Challenging conventional notions of timekeeping accessories, the T80 ring watch transforms the iconic piece into a wearable ring. This avant-garde reinterpretation features a polished stainless-steel case and a fully brushed stainless-steel expansion band, artfully crafted to adorn the finger.

The MM6 Maison Margiela x Timex collaboration will be available from October 24 on both MM6 Maison Margiela and Timex sites, selected MM6 boutiques, as well as in selected multi-brand retailers.

Smilian Cibic

Smilian Cibic is an Italian-American freelance digital content writer and multidisciplinary artist based in between London and northern Italy. He coordinated the  Wallpaper* Class of '24 exhibition during the Milan Design Week in the Triennale museum and is also an audio-visual artist and musician in the Italian project Delicatoni.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸