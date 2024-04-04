Discover Spanish brand Leandra’s cool, contemporary jewellery
Leandra jewellery embodies a casual rethink of traditional forms
Spanish jewellery brand Leandra plays on traditional silhouettes for offbeat, cool forms. The jewellery, created in Barcelona, is inspired by an antique aesthetic, embodying a vintage glamour in the mix of diamond cuts and oversized, trailing tendrils of gold, designed to graze the collarbone or sweep around the curve of the neck.
‘For me, the biggest challenge is that Leandra jewellery wants to be worn forever; [I want] to create unique designs that will last over time and be handed down from generation to generation,’ says Alejandra Rumeu, the brand’s founder and creative director on the anti-fast fashion ethos she champions.
‘Jewellery design often involves intricate details and precision. Balancing artistic expression with the technical limitations of the manufacturing process can be challenging. Finding the right stones and materials to execute the initial vision is a painstaking and rewarding process. The moment when the sketch comes to life is magical,’ she continues.
‘Uncertainty is an intrinsic part of the creative process. Accepting and embracing uncertainty allows me to discover unique solutions and overcome unexpected obstacles. The development process involves merging initial vision with technical feasibility. This is where creativity meets reality.’
It is a philosophy that takes shape in a multitude of Leandra designs – in diamond-studded earrings that draw petals on the earlobe, in geometric circles of diamonds dangling from slender gold chains, and in graphic earrings that climb up the ear.
‘Collaborating with a talented team is essential,’ Rumeu adds. ‘Jewellers are not only executors, they are guardians of each creation. Their skill and passion add an invaluable component to Leandra’s jewels.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
New Aston Martin Ginza showroom brings customer personalisation to life
Aston Martin Ginza showroom is a two-storey space in The Peninsula Tokyo hotel and a new hub for the car maker
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Oslo: Made in Heaven is a decadent new Milan cake shop
Oslo: Made in Heaven is a new Milan cake shop founded by Lebanese sisters Yasmin and Julie Audi, serving customisable angel cake and sesame cotton candy
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Armani Casa's ‘Venus’ console merges Roman mythology with an art déco allure
‘Venus’ console, by Armani Casa is among our Salone del Mobile 2024 highlights, featured in May Wallpaper*, on sale 11 April
By Léa Teuscher Published