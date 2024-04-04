Discover Spanish brand Leandra’s cool, contemporary jewellery

Spanish jewellery brand Leandra plays on traditional silhouettes for offbeat, cool forms. The jewellery, created in Barcelona, is inspired by an antique aesthetic, embodying a vintage glamour in the mix of diamond cuts and oversized, trailing tendrils of gold, designed to graze the collarbone or sweep around the curve of the neck.

(Image credit: Photography: Lukasz Pukowiec. Model: Merlijne Schorren.)

‘For me, the biggest challenge is that Leandra jewellery wants to be worn forever; [I want] to create unique designs that will last over time and be handed down from generation to generation,’ says Alejandra Rumeu, the brand’s founder and creative director on the anti-fast fashion ethos she champions.

‘Jewellery design often involves intricate details and precision. Balancing artistic expression with the technical limitations of the manufacturing process can be challenging. Finding the right stones and materials to execute the initial vision is a painstaking and rewarding process. The moment when the sketch comes to life is magical,’ she continues.

‘Uncertainty is an intrinsic part of the creative process. Accepting and embracing uncertainty allows me to discover unique solutions and overcome unexpected obstacles. The development process involves merging initial vision with technical feasibility. This is where creativity meets reality.’

It is a philosophy that takes shape in a multitude of Leandra designs – in diamond-studded earrings that draw petals on the earlobe, in geometric circles of diamonds dangling from slender gold chains, and in graphic earrings that climb up the ear.

‘Collaborating with a talented team is essential,’ Rumeu adds. ‘Jewellers are not only executors, they are guardians of each creation. Their skill and passion add an invaluable component to Leandra’s jewels.’

leandrastudio.com

