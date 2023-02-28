Discover Label Noir’s reimagined watches and table clocks
Label Noir, now available at Dover Street Market, personalises familiar watch models
Watchmaking personalisation specialist Label Noir brings offbeat cool to a unique curation of watches and table clocks. The brand, founded by Emmanuel Curti in 2011, rethinks existing models, drawing on techniques and materials to imbue watches with a new identity.
‘The more ambitious [the project], the better!’ says Curti of his process. ‘A remodelling project is of course prepared by carefully discussing details with the client based on their budget – an important safeguard. We adapt to the client's request, sometimes the most extravagant desires, but sometimes we must redirect them and give them more feasible options.’
Label Noir: watch personalisation gets cool
Watch brands given the Label Noir treatment include Louis Erard, Armin Strom and Corum. A table clock by L'Epée 1839 becomes a racing car, the hours and minutes displayed on the side as its racing numbers.
‘We have encountered and overcome some amazing challenges,’ Curti adds. ‘In 2019, we accepted a technical challenge at the request of the client which was to add a tourbillon to a Rolex Milgauss model. The movement was not replaced, but the delicate assembly of the components was grafted onto the existing Rolex calibre 3131 of the watch. An incredible project and a great challenge that we couldn't refuse.’
Label Noir is now available at Dover Street Market, and Curti looks forward to it being discovered by new customers. ‘It is an incredible opportunity to be stocked at DSM and we are very happy about it. Being displayed in a store like Dover Street Market is a perfect fit for our clientele. We live in a society of ultra-customisation, which certainly resonates with the younger generation more. Just look at the success that Coca-Cola has had with its bottles with names. A watch has an almost infinite life expectancy. Why not make it a unique object?’
doverstreetmarket.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
