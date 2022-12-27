Shape shifter: Hublot Big Bang watch squares up to a new silhouette
Hublot rethinks a distinctive case shape in the new Big Bang watch: Square Bang Unico All Black
With the release of the original Big Bang watch in 2005, Hublot reinvented classic watch design. Oversized, with a juxtaposition of materials and exaggerated case details, the bold watch encapsulated then-CEO Jean-Claude Biver’s philosophy of innovation. Now, Hublot is redrawing the parameters with the latest addition to the Big Bang family, the Square Bang Unico All Black, which eschews the brand’s typical round- and barrel-shaped watches in a geometrical U-turn.
By rethinking the watch architecture as a square for the first time, the piece prompted a redesign of the structure, in order for the round movement to fit into a rectilinear case.
The new silhouette makes a sharp foil for the familiar features that remain, with the contrasting satin-finished and polished black ceramic, and the screws on the bezel, staying faithful to the Big Bang’s distinctive aesthetic.
A version of this article appears in the January 2023 Future Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
