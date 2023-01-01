Diamonds form undulating waves in Marie Mas’ high jewellery

High jewellery cuts fluid forms in the ‘Luminous Lines’ collection from Marie Mas, with waves of diamonds eschewing traditionally rigid silhouettes to trace the curves of collarbones and undulate around the earlobe.

‘The collection is mainly inspired by the shapes of the body,’ Marie Mas founder and creative director Marie Cabirou tells us. ‘I love it when the sun goes down and highlights the smallest details of the body, so I wanted to spotlight those small parts that we generally don’t pay attention to, like the collar bones, the dip of the neck, the wristbone. I am also really inspired by surrealism and I loved the idea to draw lines on the body which hold like magic. The collection is a combination of those ideas.’

The collection, comprised of two necklaces, four pieces for pierced ears, an ear jewel, a bracelet and a ring, is crafted in 18ct rose gold and diamonds. Adjustable closures on the pieces ensure a slick functionality, creating pieces that appear to defy gravity in their flexible wearability.

‘I wanted to express the fluidity by drawing on the body with lines of gold and diamonds which hold like magic,’ Cabirou adds. ‘The main challenges were more technical. The question was how to make the pieces look simple and look like they are held by magic. Also, it was important to me to keep the brand DNA of movement, and I wanted to have a balance between softness and rigidity in the pieces, so they are both designed and comfortable. I worked on different techniques so the main parts of the jewels are soft and follow the different curves of the body harmoniously.’

