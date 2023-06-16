Grima jewellery goes under the spotlight at a new London exhibition

Grima is opening the doors on its avant-garde jewellery design with a London exhibition of both vintage and contemporary pieces.

Vintage jewels from the 1960s and 1970s will join pieces recently acquired by Andrew Grima and new pieces designed by Jojo (his wife) and Francesca Grima (their daughter) in the retrospective. Previously unseen jewellery from the archive, as well as watches from the 1970s Omega ‘About Time’ collection, designed by Andrew Grima, will also join the line-up.

‘We celebrated a big anniversary in 2021: my father’s 100th birthday, which coincided with the launch of our book, Andrew Grima – The Father of Modern Jewellery,’ Francesca Grima tells us of why now felt like the right time for the exhibition.

‘We have now found a beautiful space in the same street [Jermyn Street] where my father’s iconic shop was located. We’ve seen a growing interest in the Grima brand in recent years and as we are usually only able to show our pieces by appointment, it is nice that finally we can bring the jewellery to a wider audience with this exhibition.’



Andrew Grima opened his Jermyn Street store in 1966, and it became the epicentre for his distinctive and eclectic brand of jewellery design. ‘Apart from the jewels and watches we are showing a selection of beautiful original designs and illustrations from the Grima archive which have never been seen by the public until now,’ Francesca Grima adds. ‘We wanted to achieve a balance between vintage and contemporary pieces and to showcase them in a suitably grand setting.’

The Grima exhibition runs from 15 – 22 June at Tomasso, 67-68 Jermyn Street, St James’, London SW1Y

