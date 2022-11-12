Giorgio Armani unveils new watch for men and women

Giorgio Armani has collaborated with Parmigiani Fleurier on a new limited edition collection of watches for women and men. The ‘Giorgio Armani 11’ collection, named after the street number of Armani’s headquarter on Via Borgonuovo, will be available in five variations and limited to 200 pieces worldwide.

(Image credit: Giorgio Armani)

Horological design is given a sartorial twist in the watch which nods to the distinctive accents of Giorgio Armani’s tailoring, with stitching motifs and the logo at 12 o’clock reminiscent of the label found inside a Giorgio Armani jacket.

A square-shaped case with curved corners is a clean foil for the moonphase and automatic movement it contains.

(Image credit: Giorgio Armani)

The watch is crafted in steel, rose gold or yellow gold, and comes with a choice of dial colours, from steel with a grey or blue dial to rose gold with an ivory or grey dial and yellow gold with a black dial. A leather strap and elegant packaging complete the understated aesthetic.

The ‘Giorgio Armani 11‘ watches will be available from late November 2022 in selected boutiques internationally.

armani.com (opens in new tab)