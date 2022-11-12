Giorgio Armani unveils new watch for men and women
Giorgio Armani has collaborated with Parmigiani Fleurier on a limited edition of watches
Giorgio Armani has collaborated with Parmigiani Fleurier on a new limited edition collection of watches for women and men. The ‘Giorgio Armani 11’ collection, named after the street number of Armani’s headquarter on Via Borgonuovo, will be available in five variations and limited to 200 pieces worldwide.
Horological design is given a sartorial twist in the watch which nods to the distinctive accents of Giorgio Armani’s tailoring, with stitching motifs and the logo at 12 o’clock reminiscent of the label found inside a Giorgio Armani jacket.
A square-shaped case with curved corners is a clean foil for the moonphase and automatic movement it contains.
The watch is crafted in steel, rose gold or yellow gold, and comes with a choice of dial colours, from steel with a grey or blue dial to rose gold with an ivory or grey dial and yellow gold with a black dial. A leather strap and elegant packaging complete the understated aesthetic.
The ‘Giorgio Armani 11‘ watches will be available from late November 2022 in selected boutiques internationally.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
