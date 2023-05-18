Gem Dior puts a geometrical spin on jewellery design
Victoire de Castellane introduces new jewellery pieces to the Gem Dior collection
Dior Joaillerie creative director Victoire de Castellane builds on the graphic codes of the Gem Dior collection with elegant new additions. The jewellery collection, originally launched in 2021, celebrates the offbeat placing of slender slabs of gold in a chic twist on traditional jewellery design.
The seven rings and seven bracelets join two jewellery watches, which juxtapose bold hues of precious metals with coloured dials of malachite and lapis lazuli. ‘The watches were quite complicated to work on, especially the bracelet, because we had to think about a sort of organised disorder,’ says de Castellane. ‘When the bracelet is unfolded, everything really must be in balance.’
The irregular silhouettes of the jewellery invite a sensual tactility. ‘A tribute to haute couture and to the house’s founder can also be distinguished in the resemblance to the small fabric samples that Christian Dior assembled on his large chart boards,’ they add. ‘For the founding-couturier, silks, wools, precious embroidery; for Victoire de Castellane, white gold, rose gold, yellow gold, semi-pavé or all-diamond.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
