The Tribute collection has revived rectangular wristwear with an Art Deco twist for a new generation of collectors. And on the soft, hand-stitched Fagliano leather strap with its tonal match, it is clear why. Its strong near-hundred-year-old flappable case design remains one of the most recognisable alternatives to circular ubiquity. For the more investment-ready, there is also an 18K gold version of this tonal take on the Reverso, but the contrast between deep red and polished steel makes for a charming big wrist presence.