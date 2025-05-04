From dress to tool watches, discover chic red dials
Watch brands from Cartier to Audemars Piguet are embracing a vibrant red dial. Here are the ones that have caught our eye.
We are seeing a renewed taste for colour in recent watch releases. espite a recent flurry of pastels, nothing is more evocative than a red dial, a strong presence this year on dress – and tool watches alike - here are some of our favourites.
The matte, deep red of the Cartier Tank Must, in its 33.7mm large guise, remains a classic. With a matching claret alligator strap and the alluring pop of a large blue cabochon in the crown, the Must is an affordable taste of French quartz-powered chic with a clean, boulevardier charm.
If you’re looking for a bulletproof sports watch with a Swiss pedigree, you might think of monochrome tool watch aesthetics and brawny dimensions. The latest iterations of TAG Heuer’s diver, the Aquaracer, now come with a delicious pop of cherry red on its striated dial. At 40mm, it offers mid-sized comfort, and despite a slim 11.54mm thickness and comfortable steel bracelet, it offers no compromise on its 200 m depth-rated specs.
The Tribute collection has revived rectangular wristwear with an Art Deco twist for a new generation of collectors. And on the soft, hand-stitched Fagliano leather strap with its tonal match, it is clear why. Its strong near-hundred-year-old flappable case design remains one of the most recognisable alternatives to circular ubiquity. For the more investment-ready, there is also an 18K gold version of this tonal take on the Reverso, but the contrast between deep red and polished steel makes for a charming big wrist presence.
Tudor has reimagined its best-selling Black Bay 58 with a new burgundy dial and bezel based on a Nineties prototype. The slim case, Manufacture movement and retro looks are as effortless as ever, but add a fresh new vibe. Fans will appreciate the addition of a soft five-link steel bracelet for the first time, polished middle links dressing up the glamour of a deep cherry red dial.
Audemars Piguet is universally known for its tapisserie dial, usually endowing the Royal Oak with a strong monochrome charm. But this vivid burgundy redesign proves that colours can transform even a personality as dominant as the Genta-penned RO. The 41mm Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar combines an 18K white gold bracelet and a recognisable octagonal bezel framing a Grand Tapisserie dial packed with all the analogue information you need, including a deep blue moon phase rendition and a leap year indicator.
This year, the Meylan brothers have focused on rather delicious pastel-coloured stone dials in the H Moser new releases. But there was also a new example of the brand’s deep gloss fumé dial art in the modern Pioneer collection. This time, the 42mm case has its soft shape rendered in 5N red gold, with matching dial markings set on a deep burgundy red dial. It comes on a soft rubber strap, with the dial featuring the twirling micro-tech of a tourbillon at six o’clock.
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
