Perfect your ear curation: piercing tips from an expert
Piercing tips from a fine jewellery brand’s expert, including where on the ear to get pierced
We all want a perfectly curated ear, but the more piercings you have, the more there is to consider. Luckily, piercers these days wield so much more than a gun, and come armed with a host of tips on how to style your multiple piercings, with a focus on aesthetics as well as comfort, particularly among design-led piercing shops.
Here, in a fuss-free piercing tips guide, we explore the how, the what and the where to get pierced.
Piercing tip 1: choose a style
Lark & Berry head piercer Svetlana Hristova: I take immense pride in offering a unique and personalised ear styling experience to my clients. What sets my service apart is my ability to curate new looks tailored to each individual's style and preferences. Whether it's creating big and bold statements or delicate and subtle designs, I have the expertise to bring my clients' visions to life. I find immense satisfaction in seeing the joy on their faces when they look in the mirror and witness their brand new, beautiful, and sparkling fine jewellery pieces. It's not just about piercing; it's about the art of ear styling and the transformation it brings to people.
Piercing tip 2: relax
SH: Putting my customers at ease is a top priority for me. I understand that getting a piercing can be a nerve-wracking experience for some, so I make sure to create a welcoming and comfortable atmosphere. I do this by reminding them that this is meant to be a fun and enjoyable experience. I take the time to listen to their preferences, answer any questions or concerns they may have, and ensure they have a clear understanding of the process. Throughout the procedure, I maintain a relaxed and friendly demeanour, offering reassurance and support. Additionally, I prioritise safety and hygiene, which further eases their minds, knowing that they are in capable hands.
Piercing tip 3: find the right person
SH: Successful piercings require a combination of skill, attention to detail, and a customer-centric approach. Being an experienced piercer is crucial. It's essential to know the anatomy of the ear and have a deep understanding of various piercing techniques. This knowledge ensures that the piercing is done in the correct place to avoid complications.
Effective communication is key – the customer wants someone to listen to their and concerns, and to provide clear explanations.
Piercers should use sterile equipment and maintain a clean workspace, following strict hygiene protocols to prevent infections and complications.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Expect a range of options, from big and bold to delicate and subtle, and ask for expert advice on what will work best. Aftercare is also key, and contributes to a successful healing process and ensures the longevity of the jewellery.
Where to get pierced
The lobe
Due to its lack of cartilage, the lobe is a classic option for both a first and multiple piercings. Mix it up by choosing a higher or lower lobe placement.
The conch
The conch, the middle section of your ear, looks great with a hoop that wraps around both the inside and outside. As this area is composed of cartilage, piercing here requires a longer healing time.
The tragus
Positioned above your lobe, the tragus on the side of your face feels hard to the touch. On this smooth strip of skin, a minimalist diamond will make an impact.
The daith
The daith is found in the inner fold above your ear canal. Wear a studded hoop here, worn angled forwards to reveal the precious stone.
The helix
One of the more common placements for a piercing, the upper cartilage of the helix comes to life when stacked with a row of hoops.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
A new office for Xbox game developer Rare is low in carbon and high in style
Barn X is the new hub for game developer Rare’s team, designed to make the Microsoft subsidiary the most environmentally efficient game maker on the planet
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Dries Van Noten on designing Mystic Moss, a salty fragrance for spring
Dries Van Noten speaks exclusively with Wallpaper* about the creative process behind Mystic Moss, the latest fragrance from his eponymous brand
By Hannah Tindle Last updated
-
Modernist architecture: inspiration from across the globe
Modernist architecture has had a tremendous influence on today’s built environment, making these midcentury marvels some of the most closely studied 20th-century buildings; here, we explore the genre by continent
By Ellie Stathaki Published