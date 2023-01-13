Eera’s brilliantly bold jewellery will see you through 2023 and beyond

Traditional fine jewellery is given a bold rethink by Vicenza-based brand Eera, whose championing of an irreverent aesthetic results in punky and pretty pieces.

The new collection marries Eera’s distinctive design detailing, from the familiar snap hook to the vivid hues, with a new emphasis on oversized proportions. ‘Scaling up our designs allows us to draw attention to what makes each piece unique,’ say founding duo Chiara Capitani and Romy Blanga. ‘Our S/S 2023 collection introduces new silhouettes that often incorporate unexpected finishes, so enlarging them makes them all the more impactful.’

(Image credit: Eera)

In these new pieces, the rounded edges of a snap hook cut gentle silhouettes, while statement pieces embrace volume, with a choker juxtaposing ribbons of pearls against a modern T-bar fastening.

‘When seeking inspiration for new designs, we always view the subject matter through the Eera lens,’ they add. ‘For S/S 2023, we introduced a number of new families, which represent a new source of inspiration for the brand but remain true to the Eera aesthetic through geometric shapes, precious materials, and vibrant colourways.’

(Image credit: Eera)

Also new this season is a collection of earrings composed of spikes, hoops and elongated bars, brought to life by colourful barbells that also stud rings and bracelets designed to be worn to sit flush against fingers and wrists.

‘For S/S 2023, we explored new avenues of inspiration. We’re particularly excited about the “Stone” family, which combines our geometric design approach with a nature-inspired silhouette. The pieces are a unique interpretation of our iconic snap hook and have rounded edges that feel fluid and organic. Creating something new always comes with its fair share of challenges. For this collection, we wanted unseen shapes to form the basis of the different pieces we created, so it was about staying true to the Eera identity while doing so.’

(Image credit: Eera)