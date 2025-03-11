D’heygere’s rethinking of the charm bracelet is quirky, cool and very practical
D'heygere’s collaboration with Vaquera works like a charm
Taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to subverting the status quo, Paris-based accessories brand D’heygere is a master of recontextualisation. In its hands, cultural collateral – think acupuncture needles, video recorders, tea bags – are transformed from everyday shrapnel into quirky yet cool jewellery pieces.
In a smart celebration of life’s minutiae, highlights from previous collections have elevated objects often destined for the bin, including DVDs, metro tickets and toilet rolls. It seems a natural next step, then, to discard classic jewellery parameters altogether with this take on a charm bracelet, part of a collaboration with New York brand Vaquera, which invites the wearer to loop whatever they fancy through its thick brass links.
Keys, lighters, cigarettes – why stash your stuff in a bag when you can wear it chinking from your wrist?
dheygere.com also available from ssense.com, £500
A version of this article appears in the April 2025 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
