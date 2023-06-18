Saint Laurent partners with Girard-Perregaux for first watchmaking foray

Following Girard-Perregaux’s 2022’s re-release of the Casquette watch, the brand has now unveiled its latest iteration, the result of a collaboration with Saint Laurent.

Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello has rethought the futuristic watch in black ceramic and PVD-treated grade 5 titanium, making for a result both strong and light. Designed to arch comfortably around the wrist, the watch sees the addition of a chronograph and a time display showing the time in a different location, a new and useful feature.

Casquette 2.0 Saint Laurent 01

(Image credit: Girard-Perregaux)

Girard Perregaux’s original Casquette watch, launched in 1976, broke traditional watchmaking codes with its tubular LED display and quartz movement, while its avant-garde shape was a refreshing antidote to the classic dials prevalent at the time. Although not officially called the Casquette, it was quickly dubbed so by a legion of loyal fans eager to see its return.

Girard-Perregaux’s chief product officer, Clémence Dubois, said upon its relaunch: ‘We had managed to create a new and improved movement with extra capabilities, but just needed the right moment to relaunch it – it wasn’t a question of if but indeed, when. Our thought was to start out with a [one-off] Casquette kitted out with this new movement on the occasion of Only Watch in 2021. But the results of this auction far surpassed our expectations, [the watch] fetching almost ten times the initial estimate, which only further confirmed we were on the right track with this major reboot.’

The Casquette 2.0 Saint Laurent 01, limited to 100 pieces, will be available at Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores in Paris and Los Angeles, as well as online in selected countries.

girard-perregaux.com/usa_en/