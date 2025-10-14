Forty years ago this month, Marty McFly met the DeLorean time machine, and cultural history changed forever. As fans gear up to celebrate Back to the Future Day on 21 October – the date that Marty McFly and Doc Brown arrived in the future (in Part II, having leapt from 26 October 1985 to 21 October 2015) – Casio is marking the anniversary with its own recycling of time, by bringing back the classic calculator watch that McFly wears throughout.

Bob Gale, co-creator of Back To The Future, wearing the original watch on set during production (Image credit: Casio)

Retro technology meets movie trivia in the watch, created in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E). The watch face is inspired by the Time Machine itself, featuring its distinctive taillights and OUTATIME licence plates, with different-coloured buttons referencing the time circuits that set the destination date and time, while an engraved caseback and buckle acknowledge the flux capacitor and logo. Priced at £115, the watch comes in special packaging, resembling a vintage videotape, making this a collector’s edition on the playful – and affordable – side.

(Image credit: Casio)

(Image credit: Casio)

‘Back To The Future holds a special place with us here at Casio; being part of the iconic trilogy from the start, in 1985, it is our great privilege to be able to celebrate 40 years since we saw Marty set eyes on the DeLorean for the first time,’ says Warren Halliwell, senior marketing campaign manager at Casio UK. ‘The creation of this watch has been a real passion project. I can’t wait for fans all over the world to discover the many intricate details found in this timepiece and our content.’

casio.com

(Image credit: Casio)

(Image credit: Casio)