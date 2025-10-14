The latest in Layer's everyday innovations is a foam-free camping mattress created with Chinese sleep start-up Mazzu, with the aim of revolutionising our experience of the outdoors.

(Image credit: Courtesy Layer)

'The MAZZU camping mattress brings high performance and modular sustainability to a completely new context,' says Layer founder, designer and innovator Benjamin Hubert. 'Traditional camping mattresses often compromise comfort for portability, but our goal was to bring both together in one system.'

The design of the camping mattress is based on 72 precision-engineered elastic spring units, each individually adapting to the body to create an ergonomic sleeping experience. The mattress is based on a modular composition, put together through intuitive snap-fit connectors and paracord lashings, and levelled by a thin topper.

(Image credit: Courtesy Layer)

'The design introduces a new way of thinking about outdoor gear – modular, sustainable, repairable, and intuitive to use – while still offering the kind of restorative sleep people expect at home,' adds Hubert.

(Image credit: Courtesy Layer)

The open structure offers a glimpse into the rigorous engineering of its construction, and the colour palette references the outdoors with bright orange accents for added visibility. The set includes a foldable base, spring modules, and topper.

Once not in use, the whole system fits into a compact wheeled case (smaller than a cooler).

(Image credit: Courtesy Layer)

The project was developed with sustainability in mind, as Layer explains in a note to accompany the launch: 'the use of PU foam in the mattress industry is a major cause of concern – both environmentally and for our health. The Mazzu Camping Mattress is built without foam or glue, and every element – base, units, topper – can be cleaned, repaired, or replaced individually. This extends product life, reduces waste, and supports circular economy principles.'

