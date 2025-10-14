This new foam-free camping mattress by Layer and Mazzu combines comfort and portability
Layer join forces with sleep start-up Mazzu on a revolutionary foam-free camping mattress
The latest in Layer's everyday innovations is a foam-free camping mattress created with Chinese sleep start-up Mazzu, with the aim of revolutionising our experience of the outdoors.
'The MAZZU camping mattress brings high performance and modular sustainability to a completely new context,' says Layer founder, designer and innovator Benjamin Hubert. 'Traditional camping mattresses often compromise comfort for portability, but our goal was to bring both together in one system.'
The design of the camping mattress is based on 72 precision-engineered elastic spring units, each individually adapting to the body to create an ergonomic sleeping experience. The mattress is based on a modular composition, put together through intuitive snap-fit connectors and paracord lashings, and levelled by a thin topper.
'The design introduces a new way of thinking about outdoor gear – modular, sustainable, repairable, and intuitive to use – while still offering the kind of restorative sleep people expect at home,' adds Hubert.
The open structure offers a glimpse into the rigorous engineering of its construction, and the colour palette references the outdoors with bright orange accents for added visibility. The set includes a foldable base, spring modules, and topper.
Once not in use, the whole system fits into a compact wheeled case (smaller than a cooler).
The project was developed with sustainability in mind, as Layer explains in a note to accompany the launch: 'the use of PU foam in the mattress industry is a major cause of concern – both environmentally and for our health. The Mazzu Camping Mattress is built without foam or glue, and every element – base, units, topper – can be cleaned, repaired, or replaced individually. This extends product life, reduces waste, and supports circular economy principles.'
The mattress will soon be available for 200 EUR from mazzu.com.cn/
Rosa Bertoli was born in Udine, Italy, and now lives in London. Since 2014, she has been the Design Editor of Wallpaper*, where she oversees design content for the print and online editions, as well as special editorial projects. Through her role at Wallpaper*, she has written extensively about all areas of design. Rosa has been speaker and moderator for various design talks and conferences including London Craft Week, Maison & Objet, The Italian Cultural Institute (London), Clippings, Zaha Hadid Design, Kartell and Frieze Art Fair. Rosa has been on judging panels for the Chart Architecture Award, the Dutch Design Awards and the DesignGuild Marks. She has written for numerous English and Italian language publications, and worked as a content and communication consultant for fashion and design brands.
