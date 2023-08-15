Cartier unveils this year’s high jewellery collection
Cartier nods to international motifs in 2023 high jewellery collection Le Voyage Recommence
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Cartier celebrates its distinctive design codes in this year’s new high jewellery collection, which adds playful twists to traditional motifs from around the world.
Jewellery cuts cleanly drawn silhouettes, the better for emphasising a precious jumble of contrasting cuts and stones, with Jacqueline Karachi, director of high jewellery creation at Cartier, inspired by the world’s cultures for the Le Voyage Recommence collection.
In ‘Dohara’, the bright colours of India are translated into pieces that marry diamonds with red, green and blue lacquer in a nod to both traditional Mughal jewellery and Cartier’s colour palette. In ‘Bailong’, ancient myths are brought to life in a diamond-studded dragon reclining on an octagonal tourmaline. Realism is the focus in ‘Pineas’, which sees plants drawn in pavé rose gold dotted with coral and emerald.
In ‘Miraggio’, Ceylon sapphires surrounded by a grid of sapphires, emeralds and onyx reference the peacock motif loved by Louis Cartier.
Light is the hypnotising force in ‘Eximis’, where a yellow-brown fancy diamond nestled in its home of triangular white diamonds creates brilliant refractions.
‘Working with lines, volumes, colour palettes, inspiration from nature and world cultures, we explore so many territories to push the boundaries of creation and discover new horizons,’ says Karachi. ‘Like a journey that is repeated over and over again, continually drawing on the inexhaustible stories of Cartier inspiration.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Stay at a luxury treehouse at Loire Valley Lodges in the heart of a French forest
Loire Valley Lodges is a one-of-a-kind retreat in private French woodland that celebrates the physical and mental health benefits of being surrounded by nature
By Melina Keays Published
-
KKMK studio radically reimagines a 20th-century Athens home
The Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023's newest entry is Greek studio KKMK, behind projects such as this minimalist haven in Athens’ Psychiko
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Chiara Ferrari’s pared-back live/work studio in Mallorca provides ample room for creativity
Designer Chiara Ferrari has transformed a former leather factory in Mallorca into a minimalist mixed-use scheme
By Léa Teuscher Published