Vintage brass beads become flexible golden spirals in the hands of jewellery designer Carolina Wong
Carolina Wong’s ‘Motion’ jewellery collection pairs brass beads with shells for fluid results
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Vintage brass beads are teased into dynamic golden spiral jewellery by Hong Kong-born, London-based jewellery designer Carolina Wong, who brings buoyancy to traditional materials in her ‘Motion’ collection.
‘During the first Covid lockdown, back in 2020, I was just looking for things to do,’ says Wong of how the collection began. ‘One day, while I was tidying things up in a storage box I hadn’t opened for a very long time, I found a bag of beads bought in a market. Boredom made me more creative; I was just playing around and seeing what I could get out of it. I loved how beads created this seamless, snake-like movement. It reminded me of the Fibonacci spiral, and I found that the perfect pairing for the moving golden spiral part was sea shells, as sea shells have the perfect golden ratio.’
Golden spiral jewellery by Carolina Wong
Wong drew on her background as a textile designer for the pieces, which take the raw materials as a starting point for the golden spirals, which can be coaxed into any desired form.
‘The mechanism is nothing fussy or over-elaborate,’ she adds. ‘The beads created this organic and natural movement; I just needed to find its perfect partner. The final product might not have the typical minimalist look, but the design process and components are rather minimalist.’
Shells punctuate the ends of the curving forms in a juxtaposition of texture and form. ‘The main challenge was how to combine the two materials together and make them look seamless at the same time,’ Wong says. ‘I didn’t want either component to overpower the other. I had to test countless ways and materials to join them together – whether to use a thread or wire – as well as size and thickness, which for this type of design matters [to a difference] as little as 0.1mm.’
carolinawong.co.uk (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
How Augustinus Bader became a billion-dollar brand in four years
Cult skincare brand Augustinus Bader has just become one of the biggest businesses in beauty
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Bentley Mulliner Batur is a ‘revolution’ for the brand, says director of design Andreas Mindt
The Bentley Batur is the ultimate expression of Bentley’s Mulliner division, a majestic two-door car that could light the way to an all-electric future
By Nargess Shahmanesh Banks • Published
-
Roll up! It‘s the Faro Modernist Weekend’s inaugural edition
Faro Modernist Weekend, a festival dedicated to mid-century architectural delights in the Portugal’s Algarve, has just launched its first iteration
By Stacy Suaya • Published