Bird on a Pearl: Tiffany & Co recreates jewellery history

In 1965, Jean Schlumberger perched a bird on a gemstone, creating both a slyly humorous, exquisite brooch and an iconic jewellery moment. It is a cultural motif here rethought by Tiffany & Co, who rethink the distinctive design in capsule high jewellery collection, Bird on a Pearl.

Incredibly rare, natural saltwater pearls sourced in the Gulf region form the basis for an array of designs. Acquired from the private collection of Mr. Hussein Al Fardan, who owns the largest collection of natural pearls in the Gulf region, the subtle gradients of the dark gray, gray, light cream, light pinkish-brown and white pearls nod to Schlumberger’s offbeat aesthetic.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

A three-strand necklace of graduated natural saltwater white cream pearls, totalling over 316 total carats, is the highlight of the collection, with its diamond birds with pink sapphire eyes fluttering over the creamy strands. Pieces also include a brooch of baroque, button and near-round pearls and a pendant, earrings and rings.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Schlumberger’s influence is seen throughout, from the undulating curves of a ring set with a button natural saltwater light pinkish brown pearl to the mismatching earrings composed of ​​a natural saltwater white drop pearl and a natural saltwater dark gray drop pearl. Elsewhere, the organic forms of baroque pearls make tantalising perches for the curious, diamond-speckled bird.

tiffany.co.uk (opens in new tab)