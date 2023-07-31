Spider-Man swings into the watch world thanks to Audemars Piguet and Marvel

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony and Marvel may have confirmed Spider-Man 4 is most definitely on the cards, but the when and the what remain elusive. Fans, however, will be pleased to hear they can get their fix elsewhere, with a host of brands celebrating Peter Parker in style.

For Audemars Piguet, technology and superhero legend collide in the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Spider-Man’ watch, marking the second collaboration between Marvel and the Swiss watch brand. Spider-Man takes centre stage in the limited edition run of 250 watches, with his 3D silhouette flying over an open-worked movement. He resides inside a titanium case with a black ceramic bezel and crown.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Spider-Man’ watch

(Image credit: © 2023 MARVEL)

A unique watch, Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Black Suite Spider-Man’, accompanies the limited edition, featuring Spider-Man in the black suit seen in past comics, including 1984’s The Amazing Spider-Man #252. A white gold case is decorated with a spider-leg pattern, created by filling luminescent hybrid ceramic into laser engravings, paired with a black ceramic bezel.

The movement inside, too, pays tribute to Spider-Man. Cutting a minimalist silhouette, it is stripped down to the essentials, leaving generous empty space from which Spider-Man, cut from a block of white gold, hangs suspended through the sapphire crystal. His suit, laser engraved to give the necessary texture, has then been hand-painted to add vivid plays of shadow and light.

