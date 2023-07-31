Spider-Man swings into the watch world thanks to Audemars Piguet and Marvel
The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Spider-Man’ watch pays homage to everyone’s favourite superhero
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Sony and Marvel may have confirmed Spider-Man 4 is most definitely on the cards, but the when and the what remain elusive. Fans, however, will be pleased to hear they can get their fix elsewhere, with a host of brands celebrating Peter Parker in style.
For Audemars Piguet, technology and superhero legend collide in the Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Spider-Man’ watch, marking the second collaboration between Marvel and the Swiss watch brand. Spider-Man takes centre stage in the limited edition run of 250 watches, with his 3D silhouette flying over an open-worked movement. He resides inside a titanium case with a black ceramic bezel and crown.
Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Spider-Man’ watch
A unique watch, Royal Oak Concept Tourbillon ‘Black Suite Spider-Man’, accompanies the limited edition, featuring Spider-Man in the black suit seen in past comics, including 1984’s The Amazing Spider-Man #252. A white gold case is decorated with a spider-leg pattern, created by filling luminescent hybrid ceramic into laser engravings, paired with a black ceramic bezel.
The movement inside, too, pays tribute to Spider-Man. Cutting a minimalist silhouette, it is stripped down to the essentials, leaving generous empty space from which Spider-Man, cut from a block of white gold, hangs suspended through the sapphire crystal. His suit, laser engraved to give the necessary texture, has then been hand-painted to add vivid plays of shadow and light.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Unusual retreats for architectural stays: where building meets nature
If you're after something new for your architectural stays, a series of new unusual retreats offer a wealth of experiences to immerse yourself in nature
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Inside Notre-Dame: Guillaume Bardet's furniture for the restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris
For the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris in 2024, French designer Guillaume Bardet created a series of liturgical objects
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
A Japanese food-themed retail concept in New York draws on natural materials
50 Norman by Schemata Architects is an eclectic hospitality venture in Brooklyn
By Hannah Silver Published