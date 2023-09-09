Audemars Piguet and Matthew Williams present minimalist new Royal Oak watches in gold
Audemars Piguet and Matthew Williams’ brand, 1017 ALYX 9SM, have collaborated on four new watches and a one-off piece
Audemars Piguet and designer Matthew Williams, founder of the brand 1017 ALYX 9SM, are marking their new collaboration with four new watches, as well as a one-off piece.
Two new Royal Oak models and two new Royal Oak Offshore models cut clean and minimalist silhouettes. The former, crafted entirely in 18ct yellow gold, encompasses both the distinctive streamlined silhouette of the Royal Oak and Williams’ penchant for technical and unexpected materials. A simple dial eschews the traditional hour markers and date window, the only adornment on the gold face an understated satin-finishing, while the self-winding chronograph also leaves out the chronograph counters.
It is a clean approach carried through to the Offshore pieces, which also strip back the dial, leaving only the date aperture remaining. In a new move for a chronograph, the chronograph counters at six, nine and 12 o’clock have been removed, with only the hands still present. Available in white or yellow gold, the Offshores also come with an interchangeable black rubber strap, for a sportier touch.
‘This is the first time we have dressed the Royal Oak and Royal Oak Offshore simultaneously, and it was a natural fit thanks to Matthew’s clean, contemporary design,’ says François-Henry Bennahmias, chief executive officer of Audemars Piguet. ‘That is the beauty of this collaboration: the synergies are such that we have taken each other to the next level.’
The brands have also created a unique model, with the two-tone Royal Oak Selfwinding Chronograph, marrying 18ct yellow gold and stainless steel, offset by a black PVD-coated gold dial. The proceeds from this piece, auctioned for charity, will go to support play-based learning initiatives for disadvantaged children, particularly through NGOs Kids in Motion and Right to Play.
Says Matthew Williams: ‘A collaboration like this allows for me to explore and extend my knowledge to another area of excellence.’
Hannah Silver
