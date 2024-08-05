Ashaha’s jewellery gives Amazigh Berber culture a 1970s twist

Amazigh Berber culture and heritage is a key source of inspiration for Oumaima Benharbit when considering the aesthetic of her jewellery brand, Ashaha. The fluid forms of her jewellery, in gold and peppered with diamonds, nod to the design traditions of the Amazigh Berber tribe.

(Image credit: Ashaha)

‘This influence is evident in the use of geometric shapes and patterns that are characteristic of Amazigh artistry,’ says Benharbit. ‘Additionally, the designs often feature bold, chunky forms and a rough gold finish, reminiscent of traditional brushed gold techniques. These elements not only pay homage to the rich cultural legacy of the Amazigh people but also imbue the designs with a distinctive and timeless aesthetic that connects the past with the present. I particularly enjoy working with white and yellow gold, and mixing both gold colours for their modern appeal and the variety of textures that different types of gold can offer.’

(Image credit: Ashaha)

In the oversized silhouettes and celebration of clean gold, the jewellery intertwines a playful retro aesthetic throughout. ‘One of the main challenges is creating something unique, trendy and very special while staying true to the Ashaha DNA, which blends Amazigh heritage with a 1970’s twist and a modern touch. Additionally, I aim to design pieces that are chunky yet lightweight, ensuring they are not too costly and remain comfortable to wear.’

ashaha.com

(Image credit: Ashaha)