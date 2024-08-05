Ashaha’s jewellery gives Amazigh Berber culture a 1970s twist
Discover the textured forms of Ashaha’s gold jewellery
Amazigh Berber culture and heritage is a key source of inspiration for Oumaima Benharbit when considering the aesthetic of her jewellery brand, Ashaha. The fluid forms of her jewellery, in gold and peppered with diamonds, nod to the design traditions of the Amazigh Berber tribe.
‘This influence is evident in the use of geometric shapes and patterns that are characteristic of Amazigh artistry,’ says Benharbit. ‘Additionally, the designs often feature bold, chunky forms and a rough gold finish, reminiscent of traditional brushed gold techniques. These elements not only pay homage to the rich cultural legacy of the Amazigh people but also imbue the designs with a distinctive and timeless aesthetic that connects the past with the present. I particularly enjoy working with white and yellow gold, and mixing both gold colours for their modern appeal and the variety of textures that different types of gold can offer.’
In the oversized silhouettes and celebration of clean gold, the jewellery intertwines a playful retro aesthetic throughout. ‘One of the main challenges is creating something unique, trendy and very special while staying true to the Ashaha DNA, which blends Amazigh heritage with a 1970’s twist and a modern touch. Additionally, I aim to design pieces that are chunky yet lightweight, ensuring they are not too costly and remain comfortable to wear.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter + Free Download
For a free digital copy of August Wallpaper*, celebrating Creative America, sign up today to receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Peter Kennard's archive of dissent goes on show at the Whitechapel Gallery
Peter Kennard unites five decades of work for ‘Archive of Dissent’ in the former Whitechapel Library space
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Discover unseen Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house in São Paulo
Brazilian architect Chu Ming Silveira's 1970s brutalist house design is one of two iconic modernist residences hosting the ABERTO art and design fair that opens this month in São Paulo
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
With the Lucid Air and now the Lucid Gravity, the Californian EV maker is redefining luxury
As the Lucid Gravity debuts, Derek Jenkins, Lucid Motors’ SVP of Brand and Design, discusses the EV company's approach to shaping high-end, high-performance electric cars
By Jonathan Bell Published