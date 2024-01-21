Alighieri marks ten years with ten jewellery classics
Ten Alighieri jewellery classics make a special collection for the brand on its anniversary
For Rosh Mahtani, founder of jewellery brand Alighieri, the company’s tenth anniversary is a significant milestone – a chance to pause and look back, celebrate everything the brand has achieved so far, and cement core values.
‘Over the last ten years, there have been certain pieces that have held such very deep sentiments for me; as soon as I look at them, I'm immediately transported back to where I was when I created them, how I felt, what I was going through,’ she tells us.
Mahtani has translated this emotion into a collection of ten pieces that encapsulate the brand. ‘This anthology feels like a capsule of memories for me: ten classics – objects that have defined the last decade of Alighieri.’
The designs include the ‘Armour Unlocked’ screw bangle, and the ‘Spellbinding Amphora’ necklace, created as Mahtani poured wax over a stone during a meeting. In the ‘Infernal Storm’ earrings, the imperfections of baroque pearls take centre stage, while a flawed swirl of gold makes for a romantic accessory in the ‘Over-Thinker‘ hair tie.
‘‘The Classics” celebrate Alighieri’s founding ethos: to create timeless modern heirlooms, inviting you to unlock your own story,’ Mahtani adds. ‘From the “Infernal Storm” pearl earrings (a story of lust and love) to the “Over-Thinker” hair tie (a statement of courage in the midst of self-doubt), each of these pieces encapsulates human emotions, whilst also being forever styles to carry on your adventures.’
The collection intertwines literary references with more personal nods, with the selected jewellery representing key turning points for Mahtani, who found an acceptance of failure in their offbeat, asymmetrical forms.
‘It was really difficult to narrow down ten years of work to only ten objects. But it was also such a wonderful way to look back over the last decade: remembering all the stories we’ve been told by our clients – how they carried these talismans through such seminal moments in their lives.’
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
From the spoon to the city: the design of Gianfranco Frattini
‘Gianfranco Frattini. Design 1955/2003’ is a new book chronicling the architect and designer’s work as well as his concept of designing ‘from the spoon to the city’
By Cristina Kiran Piotti Published
-
How the 15-step Korean scalp treatment rejuvenates hair like nothing else
The viral 15-step Korean scalp treatment at the Eco Jardin salon in Seoul wins a Wallpaper* Design Award 2024 – and here is why
By Hannah Tindle Published
-
Five eye-catching metallic designs from the Wallpaper* Design Awards
This year’s best gleam team includes our edit of metal furniture offering a new approach to the material
By Léa Teuscher Published