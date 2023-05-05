The Bodrum Edition hotel reopens its doors

The Bodrum Edition has once again opened its doors on Tilkicik Bay at the western point of the Bodrum peninsula, diving into the new season with a packed schedule including a series of full-moon parties running throughout the season.

‘Guests can expect a thrilling line-up of local and international DJs, accompanied by fire dancing on the resort's private white sand beach,’ The Bodrum Edition team say. ‘Exploring the destination restaurants is another highlight of the guest experience at the resort. The all-day-dining beachside restaurant, Morena, features a Japanese-inspired menu crafted in collaboration with Istanbul's acclaimed Inari Kujira. For a signature al fresco dining experience, Brava, helmed by globally celebrated chef Diego Munoz, is a must-visit. And, for those seeking traditional regional cuisine, renowned Turkish chef Osman Sezener creates an immersive menu at Kitchen. All ingredients are sourced from the resort's gardens and local farms, providing a true taste of the vibrant local culture.’

Eclectic dining options make an indulgent foil for the vast spa and Turkish design codes that run throughout. ‘The hotel's architecture was inspired by Bodrum's traditional, white-washed houses and features a modern interpretation of a traditional Turkish courtyard, known as a "haremlik”, fusing luxury with nature,’ the team add.

‘Inside, the hotel boasts a mix of traditional Turkish motifs and contemporary art, including hand-woven Turkish carpets, Ottoman-inspired lighting fixtures, and ceramics by Turkish artisans. A destination in itself, the resort’s 2,000 sq m spa features traditional Turkish baths and hammams. The Bodrum Edition celebrates and showcases the rich cultural heritage and artistry of Turkey, while also providing a unique and luxurious modern escape.’

