St. John and the London Book Review’s new café makes for a delicious pairing
St John’s new bookshop-based café will offer tasty delights from the bakery, to enjoy at the table or take away. Bookmark this perfect spot for reading, eating and book browsing
In Bloomsbury, London’s literary heart, a new partnership has emerged between the London Book Review (LRB) and nose-to-tail restaurant St. John. Behind the dark green façade of the renowned bookshop at 14-16 Bury Place, the two cultural institutions will open its café, serving warming pastries to accompany morning meanders around Russell Square, to enjoying a glass of wine on the little terrace with a good book.
Bookmark the new St John and the London Book Review café
Trevor Gulliver, co-founder of St. John explains how the collaboration came to be, ‘We were curious when the London Review of Books asked us about their café at the bookshop which was closed, would we come by and take a look? One thing has led to another, the discovery of the hidden square with the little terrace behind the bookstore, the general delight in working with the LRB, its location and the good feeling that an independent bookstore provides to many.’
From 1 October, St John’s new outpost will offer a small changing menu rooted in a shared vision of ‘purpose and simplicity’. The café, which will open at 8am daily, will offer a variety of baked goods, from sourdough bread, croissants, Eccles cakes and doughnuts, accompanied with coffee, teas and hot chocolate.
For lunch, perhaps tuck into savoury tarts, and sandwiches, or enjoy an early afternoon glass of wine. The bookshop and café will close at 6.30pm, however to complement the bookshop’s events programme the café will stay open for wine, cocktails and snacks.
Reneé Doegar, publisher of the LRB, said: ‘As soon as it became clear that St. John would be joining us on Bury Place, it felt like one of those delicious pairings, like bread and wine, madeleines and coffee. In my 14 years with the LRB, I don’t think I’ve ever seen such unanimous delight across the magazine and bookshop teams! Bringing this idea to life with St. John has been a genuine meeting of minds, and I’m thrilled to offer our bookshop community something so rich in both flavour and spirit.’
St. John at the London Review Bookshop will open at 8am on Wednesday 1 October at 14-16 Bury Place, London, WC1A 2JL
Tianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter. She enjoys speaking to emerging artists, designers and architects, writing about gorgeously designed houses and restaurants, and day-dreaming about her next travel destination.
