In Bloomsbury, London’s literary heart, a new partnership has emerged between the London Book Review (LRB) and nose-to-tail restaurant St. John. Behind the dark green façade of the renowned bookshop at 14-16 Bury Place, the two cultural institutions will open its café, serving warming pastries to accompany morning meanders around Russell Square, to enjoying a glass of wine on the little terrace with a good book.

Bookmark the new St John and the London Book Review café

(Image credit: Courtesy of St John)

Trevor Gulliver, co-founder of St. John explains how the collaboration came to be, ‘We were curious when the London Review of Books asked us about their café at the bookshop which was closed, would we come by and take a look? One thing has led to another, the discovery of the hidden square with the little terrace behind the bookstore, the general delight in working with the LRB, its location and the good feeling that an independent bookstore provides to many.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of St John)

From 1 October, St John’s new outpost will offer a small changing menu rooted in a shared vision of ‘purpose and simplicity’. The café, which will open at 8am daily, will offer a variety of baked goods, from sourdough bread, croissants, Eccles cakes and doughnuts, accompanied with coffee, teas and hot chocolate.

(Image credit: Courtesy of St John)

For lunch, perhaps tuck into savoury tarts, and sandwiches, or enjoy an early afternoon glass of wine. The bookshop and café will close at 6.30pm, however to complement the bookshop’s events programme the café will stay open for wine, cocktails and snacks.

(Image credit: Courtesy of St John)

Reneé Doegar, publisher of the LRB, said: ‘As soon as it became clear that St. John would be joining us on Bury Place, it felt like one of those delicious pairings, like bread and wine, madeleines and coffee. In my 14 years with the LRB, I don’t think I’ve ever seen such unanimous delight across the magazine and bookshop teams! Bringing this idea to life with St. John has been a genuine meeting of minds, and I’m thrilled to offer our bookshop community something so rich in both flavour and spirit.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of St John)

St. John at the London Review Bookshop will open at 8am on Wednesday 1 October at 14-16 Bury Place, London, WC1A 2JL

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors