Scarpetta Rome brings New York flair to classic Italian flavours
Scarpetta Rome is the latest outpost of the classic New York Italian restaurant
Following the recent opening of Scarpetta Doha, the New York City-based hospitality group is further expanding its reach with the new Scarpetta Rome restaurant, which infuses Italian flavours with a New York twist.
Notable menu items include ravioli cacio e pepi and spigola (seabass) in oil and butter; as well as the iconic spaghetti scarpetta, as straightforward a dish as you can get – spaghetti in red sauce – yet done to such perfection it is like you never tasted it before.
But Rome is, of course, brimming with Italian restaurants serving delectable Italian food. What sets Scarpetta apart from the rest is its infusion of New York menu classics alongside traditional Italian flavours. Steaks from the hospitality group's other signature brand and steakhouse, American Cut, will be on offer including an NY strip steak and pastrami rib eye with a mustard and caraway sauce; as well as a retro shrimp cocktail with salsa and caesar salad.
Interiors-wise, the restaurant is a blend of 1960s Roman glamour and New York cocktail bar touches: velvets, leather and walnut abound, while an impressive monolithic veined Bardiglio marble fountain greets guests as they enter the restaurant.
Named after the Italian expression that means ‘little shoe’, or the shape bread takes when used to soak up a dish, Scarpetta has always celebrated the pleasure of enjoying a dish down to its very last bite. With this new location on the historical Via Veneto (the street featured in Federico Fellini's film La Dolce Vita), Scarpetta is embarking on yet another exciting new chapter of its development by celebrating classic Italian cooking with a distinctive American twist.
